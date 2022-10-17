Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Related
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Watch: Steph Curry reacts to Damion Lee's game-winning shot in Suns vs. Mavericks
After the Golden State Warriors started the 2022-23 campaign with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday’s opening night of the NBA season, the rest of the league was on display on Wednesday. Wednesday night’s action was headlined by a battle between a pair of Western Conference...
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
'It’s been a journey': Isaiah Joe thankful to join Thunder as Sam Presti finalizes roster
Isaiah Joe introduced himself to a few Thunder staff members after practice Monday, and then he greeted a small media scrum for the first time since signing with the Thunder on Sunday night. “Ever since we got the phone call and been able to sign the documents, it’s been a...
NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons, Nets getting blown out by Pelicans
Wednesday night was supposed to be a new beginning for the Brooklyn Nets. After a tumultuous 2021-22 season where everything that could have possibly went wrong did, the Nets were looking for a fresh start when they hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night. The Nets were able to...
Memphis Grizzlies opening night injury report: Ziaire Williams out, Dillon Brooks doubtful
The Memphis Grizzlies announced an injury report with a couple of forwards listed on Tuesday. The team announced that small forward Ziaire Williams is ruled out for the season-opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night with right knee soreness. Forward Dillon Brooks was listed as doubtful with left thigh soreness.
Hornets vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what will be their 2022-23 NBA season opener.
Danny Green joining ESPN in part-time analyst role while playing with Memphis Grizzlies
Not only will the Memphis Grizzlies be on ESPN more this season, but one of their players will be featured on the network's NBA shows. Grizzlies forward Danny Green has agreed to a TV deal with ESPN. Green will make 15 appearances and give his analysis and opinion on what's happening in the association.
Yardbarker
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position
LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
FOX Sports
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.
Turning Reddish: Knicks' Rally Falls Just Short in Memphis
The New York Knicks kept pace with a solid bench effort but it wasn't enough to deliver a victory at Memphis' FedEx Forum.
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Defensive Breakdown
The Texas Tech defense has one of the best pass defenses in the Big 12
NBA
Jaxson Hayes questionable for Wednesday opener at Brooklyn
NEW ORLEANS (0-0) Friday preseason win vs. Atlanta. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas. Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton.
Comments / 0