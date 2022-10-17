Army West Point (7-4-5, 5-1-1 PL) at Bucknell (8-5-2, 5-1-1 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. The Bison host Army on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon, and the top spot in the Patriot League table is up for grabs. The Bison and Black Knights have identical 5-1-1 league records and are co-leaders with 16 points. Boston University is just one point behind, and all three of those squads have clinched a postseason berth with two games remaining in the regular season.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO