Women's Soccer Hosts Army on Senior Day in Clash of Patriot League Co-Leaders
Army West Point (7-4-5, 5-1-1 PL) at Bucknell (8-5-2, 5-1-1 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. The Bison host Army on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon, and the top spot in the Patriot League table is up for grabs. The Bison and Black Knights have identical 5-1-1 league records and are co-leaders with 16 points. Boston University is just one point behind, and all three of those squads have clinched a postseason berth with two games remaining in the regular season.
Football Visits Patriot League Rival Lehigh Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell visits long-time rival Lehigh on Saturday for its second-to-last road game. It's the 86th meeting between the Bison and the Mountain Hawks, who first faced back in 1888. The Patriot League foes are both fighting to get back in the win column. It's a homecoming...
Bucknell Men's Cross Country Set for Final Tune-Up on Friday at Home
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team is set for its final preparation on its home course this Friday at 5:15 p.m. The Bison will host a combined race for the men and the women on Friday due to darkness. Bucknell returns to its home course...
Men’s Tennis Off to Strong Start at ITA Atlantic Regional
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Michael Owen and freshman Adam Stavrakos both won twice to advance to the Bronze Draw Round of 16, which is the final round of pre-qualifying, and Bucknell's four singles players in action combined for a 5-2 record on Wednesday on the opening day of the ITA Atlantic Regional, hosted by Virginia.
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #9
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 21st, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (4-4) at Bangor (6-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northern Lehigh (6-2) at Jim Thorpe (3-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (3-5) at Lehighton (1-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (3-5) at...
Assistant dean of nursing and health sciences named
Williamsport, Pa. — After a decade at the school, Tanae A. Traister has been named assistant dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She replaces Valerie A. Myers, who now serves as dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are excited to have Tanae as part of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences leadership team,” Myers said. “She brings a strong work ethic, innovative problem-solving...
Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training
WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Catch northcentral PA native Morgan Myles on 'The Voice' tonight
Morgan Myles continues her incredible journey on "The Voice" tonight! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native will be trying to impress the judges and the voters once again on the ninth episode of the season airing on NBC at 8 p.m. Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport with the Uptown Music Collective before relocating to Nashville and touring the country for the last ten-plus years. ...
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
Fallen hero honor ride in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This month, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, Ph.D., founder of the Saber Six Foundation, is on a 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride to honor the legacies of six paratroopers from his military unit (1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne), also known as Task Force SABER, who were killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.
Local company visit opens doors to Penn College students
Spotlighting Penn College’s provision of students’ real-world experiences through collaboration with local companies, Howard W. Troup’s Fixture Design & Fabrication (MTT 222) class traveled to Spartronics on Oct. 12. “Our visit was to see how a modern electronic circuit board manufacturer utilizes fixtures to make their products and to see if we can make some fixtures for them,” said Troup, an assistant professor of automated manufacturing/machine tool technology in the School of Engineering Technologies. Located along Reach Road, Spartronics manufactures highly complex circuit card assemblies and electromechanical products for the aerospace and defense, medical, and instrumentation and control industries.
State awards grant for Craft Beverage Trail in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While Pottsville is home to America's oldest brewery, Yuengling is not the only brewery bringing business to Schuylkill County. Just down the street is Pilger Ruh Brewing on North Centre Street which has been helping grow beer tourism for the past two years. “Prior to opening,...
Long-time therapy dog diagnosed with cancer
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jett is an 8-year-old English Springer Poodle mix. He is also a therapy dog. He was rescued from the Lycoming County SPCA by his owner Robyn Hannan seven years ago. "He had great characteristics. Loving, had a good look to him, made people smile, so he...
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
Student loan forgiveness application launches
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria. The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.
City of Williamsport to construct trail connector from Basin Street to Riverwalk
The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists. The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. ...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
