BUSINESS LUNCH BUFFET – ‘THE DUSITD2 WAY’
DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai, a vibrant four-star hotel in the heart of the city’s thriving Barsha Heights business district, has launched a new Business Lunch Buffet that offers a wide range of healthy and hearty dishes ideal for enjoying over leisurely and productive afternoon chats with friends, colleagues, associates, or potential business partners.
UAE CUCUMBER DAY RETURNS IN ALL ITS GARNISHABLE GLORY!
Your eyes have not deceived you, you read that quite right. UAE Cucumber Day is back in all its glory!. In honour of this most remarkable ‘fruit’ (or ‘vegetable’ or even ‘gourd’ if you prefer), on November 02nd, Hendrick’s Gin invites eccentric minds to celebrate the noble cucumber, and all its virtues, with a complimentary tipple at a number of venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
