Your eyes have not deceived you, you read that quite right. UAE Cucumber Day is back in all its glory!. In honour of this most remarkable ‘fruit’ (or ‘vegetable’ or even ‘gourd’ if you prefer), on November 02nd, Hendrick’s Gin invites eccentric minds to celebrate the noble cucumber, and all its virtues, with a complimentary tipple at a number of venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

2 DAYS AGO