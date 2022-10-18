ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
Mandy Rose Reacts to WWE NXT Return with Smoking Hot Photoshoot Drop

Mandy Rose returned to NXT tonight and immediately went after Alba Fyre. The NXT Women’s Champion said it be fire versus fire at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Mandy Rose stopped by for a new photoshoot as well. Mandy Rose took to Twitter after NXT and posted two snaps for...
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop

Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television

Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
Raquel Rodriquez Destroys Cora Jade With Foreign Object During NXT Return Match

Cora Jade had no idea what Roxanne Perez had in store for her when she asked Raquel Rodriquez to square off against her former best friend on NXT. Raquel Rodriquez retuned to the white and gold brand tonight and destroyed Cora Jade. Raquel Rodriquez took on Cora Jade during her...
AEW Fires Ace Steel Over All Out Brawl

Ace Steel was involved in the backstage brawl after the AEW media scrum. He was CM Punk’s trainer years ago, and he found himself fighting on Punk’s side against The Elite. Now, Steel is no longer with the company. It was thought that Steel was released from AEW....
WWE Teases Character Change For Two Veteran Superstars

Ever since returning to WWE in 2008, R-Truth has played a comedic role. Initially towards the start of his second run with the company, he was involved in some important storylines. However, as time went on R-Truth became relegated to the lower card and often found himself competing for the 24/7 title.
Why WWE Is Cancelling ‘Day 1’ Pay-Per-View

Triple H is a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. After accomplishing a lot as a pro wrestler, he became the brains behind NXT’s gold and black era. He became the head of WWE Creative and a lot of changes were made afterwards. As previously reported, the company...
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character

WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
Shawn Michaels Thinks Halloween Havoc Will Be WWE NXT’s SummerSlam

Shawn Michaels is certainly one of the best in-ring performers to have ever graced a WWE ring. He was touted as Mr. WrestleMania and he truly lived up to the name. He addressed his critics as well. Michaels has always exceeded expectations when it comes to performing in a match....
Triple H Will Be Absent From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Triple H is undoubtedly a veteran in the pro wrestling world and is one of the most important figures in WWE’s history, being one of the mainstays of the Attitude Era. He eventually became a huge deal backstage as well. Triple H tested positive for COVID-19, an unexpected obstacle...
WWE Kicking Around New Names For Bray Wyatt’s Faction

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE sparked a renewed interest with the WWE Universe. The Eater of Worlds is back, but he didn’t come alone. A lot of attention was placed on the Wyatt6 faction. Everyone wants to know who was under those real-life Firefly Fun House masks at Extreme Rules.
The Good Brothers Appear During WWE NXT This Week

The Good Brothers returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles two weeks ago on Raw. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson wrestled their WWE return match last night on Raw. Tonight, they appeared and wrestled alongside Cameron Grimes on NXT. The Good Brothers appeared during a backstage segment with Cameron...
WWE Discussing Return Of ‘King Of The Ring’ Pay-Per-View

WWE’s King of the Ring pay-per-view used to be a yearly tournament event where the company crowned royalty. They haven’t held that event since 2002, but that could change now. Triple H gaining control of the company’s creative direction is likely to bring about a lot of changes....
Some In WWE Thought Chris Jericho Might Return After AEW Deal Expired

Chris Jericho has been one of the founding fathers of AEW. He was there when the promotion was first announced to the world in 2019. Since then, Chris Jericho has played an instrumental role in AEW’s success. He was the first ever AEW World Champion and was the leader of the Inner Circle.

