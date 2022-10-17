Read full article on original website
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
KETV.com
Familiar Old Market restaurant announces closure
OMAHA, Neb. — Stokes Grill and Bar announced Wednesday it is permanently closing its Old Market location at 12th and Howard. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said its last day will be Saturday, October 22nd. Stokes has operated the Old Market location for 15-years. The restaurant did not...
KETV.com
Omaha's famous Time Out Foods announces it's up for sale
OMAHA, Neb. — A popular fried chicken restaurant has announced it's up for sale. "It's official, Time Out Chicken is for sale!" a statement from the restaurant's real estate broker said. Time Out Foods has been known as, "Omaha's best fried chicken," for more than 50 years. The family-owned...
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
The City of Omaha is recognizing its amazing women with Inspire event
3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole met with Ava Thomas, the president and publisher of the Omaha World-Herald. She told Serese that she is excited to bring this event to Omaha.
KETV.com
Omaha mother shares sobriety journey in award-winning book
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother and writer is sharing her story of sobriety in the hope that others will find clarity and peace in their lives by considering their own alcohol use. “I feel so blessed and so grateful to be almost three years sober and be able...
unothegateway.com
Edge of The Universe Brings a New and Unique Space to Omaha
Inside of the Benson neighborhood lives an escape from reality, where childlike creativity and innovation have come together to create an experience that is vastly different than what you would expect from a coffee shop. Edge of the Universe is a coffee and cocktail shop, where everything is inspired by changing themes. When you enter Edge of the Universe you are greeted by a 12-foot-tall mural painted by one of the owners, Alex Van Odsel, along with other works by local artists. The smell of fresh pastries fills the air, as the sound of an espresso machine whirls in the background. Themed specialty cocktails adorn the bar. The themes are brilliantly put together with extravagant artwork, props, and decorations, taking the visitor to a new world.
WOWT
CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past
OMAHA — Minneapolis has the Midtown Greenway, New Orleans has Lafitte Greenway and Atlanta has its BeltLine trail. Now local community leaders, who took a cue from those popular urban trails, are marking the near completion of the first phase of the North Omaha Trail. About two miles of infrastructure on the walking-biking-scooter path is […] The post North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Crews demolish downtown Omaha library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the construction of Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown location. The 677-foot skyscraper will become the tallest building in the state and take up the space occupied by the W. Dale Clark Library. But not everyone is excited to see the old library go.
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
KETV.com
Surprised downtown Omaha drivers face new pay-to-park QR codes
CUSTER, S.D. — A new parking operation in downtown Omaha is taking some drivers by surprise. The technology requires you to scan a QR code or text a number and enter your license plate to park. If you don't pay, the fines are costly but that's not the only...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KETV.com
'Gave me purpose': Program works to help adults with disabilities find jobs
OMAHA, Neb. — October marks Disability Employee Awareness Month and here locally one program is trying to help adults with disabilities lead a normal life through working. They provide the opportunity and hands-on training until that person is ready to find a job on their own. Jalen Hankins starts...
opsnorthstar.com
Omaha North High offers additional bathrooms for the comfort of students
Omaha North High offers up a secondary bathroom option in the nurse’s office for students who do not feel comfortable using the main MPC, first, second and third floor bathrooms. This alternative was put in place mostly for LGBTQIA+ students but is up for grabs for anyone who might need it.
WOWT
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two family-owned businesses are hoping to survive a construction project that will shut down the 42nd Street bridge in Omaha. The bridge is more than 60 years old and covers C and D streets and runs over railroad tracks. It’s also in need of repair, but...
