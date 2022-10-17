Inside of the Benson neighborhood lives an escape from reality, where childlike creativity and innovation have come together to create an experience that is vastly different than what you would expect from a coffee shop. Edge of the Universe is a coffee and cocktail shop, where everything is inspired by changing themes. When you enter Edge of the Universe you are greeted by a 12-foot-tall mural painted by one of the owners, Alex Van Odsel, along with other works by local artists. The smell of fresh pastries fills the air, as the sound of an espresso machine whirls in the background. Themed specialty cocktails adorn the bar. The themes are brilliantly put together with extravagant artwork, props, and decorations, taking the visitor to a new world.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO