Omaha, NE

WOWT

Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Familiar Old Market restaurant announces closure

OMAHA, Neb. — Stokes Grill and Bar announced Wednesday it is permanently closing its Old Market location at 12th and Howard. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said its last day will be Saturday, October 22nd. Stokes has operated the Old Market location for 15-years. The restaurant did not...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's famous Time Out Foods announces it's up for sale

OMAHA, Neb. — A popular fried chicken restaurant has announced it's up for sale. "It's official, Time Out Chicken is for sale!" a statement from the restaurant's real estate broker said. Time Out Foods has been known as, "Omaha's best fried chicken," for more than 50 years. The family-owned...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha mother shares sobriety journey in award-winning book

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother and writer is sharing her story of sobriety in the hope that others will find clarity and peace in their lives by considering their own alcohol use. “I feel so blessed and so grateful to be almost three years sober and be able...
OMAHA, NE
unothegateway.com

Edge of The Universe Brings a New and Unique Space to Omaha

Inside of the Benson neighborhood lives an escape from reality, where childlike creativity and innovation have come together to create an experience that is vastly different than what you would expect from a coffee shop. Edge of the Universe is a coffee and cocktail shop, where everything is inspired by changing themes. When you enter Edge of the Universe you are greeted by a 12-foot-tall mural painted by one of the owners, Alex Van Odsel, along with other works by local artists. The smell of fresh pastries fills the air, as the sound of an espresso machine whirls in the background. Themed specialty cocktails adorn the bar. The themes are brilliantly put together with extravagant artwork, props, and decorations, taking the visitor to a new world.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past

OMAHA — Minneapolis has the Midtown Greenway, New Orleans has Lafitte Greenway and Atlanta has its BeltLine trail. Now local community leaders, who took a cue from those popular urban trails, are marking the near completion of the first phase of the North Omaha Trail. About two miles of infrastructure on the walking-biking-scooter path is […] The post North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews demolish downtown Omaha library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the construction of Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown location. The 677-foot skyscraper will become the tallest building in the state and take up the space occupied by the W. Dale Clark Library. But not everyone is excited to see the old library go.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Surprised downtown Omaha drivers face new pay-to-park QR codes

CUSTER, S.D. — A new parking operation in downtown Omaha is taking some drivers by surprise. The technology requires you to scan a QR code or text a number and enter your license plate to park. If you don't pay, the fines are costly but that's not the only...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
opsnorthstar.com

Omaha North High offers additional bathrooms for the comfort of students

Omaha North High offers up a secondary bathroom option in the nurse’s office for students who do not feel comfortable using the main MPC, first, second and third floor bathrooms. This alternative was put in place mostly for LGBTQIA+ students but is up for grabs for anyone who might need it.
OMAHA, NE

