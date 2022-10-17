ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

texassignal.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Campaigns For Multiple Candidates In Texas

Houston met Hamilton yesterday when Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner came into town to stump for multiple candidates. With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, candidates are pulling out all the stops to ensure robust turnout. Miranda came on behalf of Latino Victory Fund, a political action committee that backs progressive Latino candidates.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.

Alexander Hamilton has joined the growing list of celebrities endorsing the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Well, the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamiton, Lin Manuel Miranda, has thrown his support behind Berto. Miranda will appear at a rally in Houston tonight with both Beto and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza in an attempt to win more Latino voters.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Black clown left saddened, scared after racial slur left on business voicemail

HOUSTON – No one likes to see a sad clown, but Bippy, The Clown of Bippy’s World, said it’s hard to laugh, let alone smile after the voicemail she received last week. “I’ve even thought about quitting clowning around. I’ve even thought about not doing it anymore,” said the entertainer, who asked not to use her real name for safety.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
iheart.com

This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
sheenmagazine.com

The LightHouse Church: A Mega Church in the Making

The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.
HOUSTON, TX

