Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston Chronicle is the largest daily newspaper in Houston, and the third-largest newspaper by Sunday circulation in the United States, behind only The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
texassignal.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda Campaigns For Multiple Candidates In Texas
Houston met Hamilton yesterday when Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner came into town to stump for multiple candidates. With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, candidates are pulling out all the stops to ensure robust turnout. Miranda came on behalf of Latino Victory Fund, a political action committee that backs progressive Latino candidates.
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.
Alexander Hamilton has joined the growing list of celebrities endorsing the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Well, the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamiton, Lin Manuel Miranda, has thrown his support behind Berto. Miranda will appear at a rally in Houston tonight with both Beto and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza in an attempt to win more Latino voters.
Experts say 'defund the police' may be used as political pawn, but are budgets actually being cut?
Experts told ABC13's Data Team that politicians are using the term "defund the police" as an attack on their opponents as the midterm elections near.
fox26houston.com
'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
Lina Hidalgo secures endorsement from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
The award-winning playwright emphasized the importance of the Latino vote in Harris County.
Harris County Democrats suspect GOP power brokers Republican commissioners' behind no-shows
"I don't know who clipped their wings."
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sending election monitors to Harris County
The announcement comes amid an audit of Harris County and three other counties' 2020 election results.
KHOU
'Eyes of the country are on Texas': Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Beto O'Rourke at get out the vote rally
HOUSTON — Hollywood and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda crisscrossed Houston Tuesday in town to campaign for Texas democrats. His last stop of the night was a major get-out-the-vote rally with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. It was the last major rally for O'Rourke in Houston before early voting gets underway...
Click2Houston.com
Black clown left saddened, scared after racial slur left on business voicemail
HOUSTON – No one likes to see a sad clown, but Bippy, The Clown of Bippy’s World, said it’s hard to laugh, let alone smile after the voicemail she received last week. “I’ve even thought about quitting clowning around. I’ve even thought about not doing it anymore,” said the entertainer, who asked not to use her real name for safety.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
Dozens of Houston-area cops, elected officials appear on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
HOUSTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers and elected officials from the Houston area signed up and paid dues to the anti-government group Oath Keepers, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of membership rolls obtained by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, DDOS. The membership rolls...
fox26houston.com
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Republicans on Harris County Commissioners Court skip special budget meeting
HOUSTON — The weeks-long battle to pass a new budget in Harris County remains locked in a stalemate after the two Republicans on Commissioners Court were no-shows at a special meeting Monday afternoon. Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have skipped meetings to deny Democrats a quorum to vote...
sheenmagazine.com
The LightHouse Church: A Mega Church in the Making
The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.
Comments / 3