Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sam Lousi: Scarlets forward banned for four weeks after Zebre sending-off
Scarlets forward Sam Lousi has been banned for four weeks following his red card in last Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Zebre. Lousi, 31, was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Geronimo Prisciantelli in the 52nd minute. A URC disciplinary panel rejected Tonga international Lousi's claim that the...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
World Cup organisers FIFA reveal they have REJECTED broadcast bids from the BBC and ITV for the Women's 2023 tournament because their offers aren't 'what the women's game deserves'
FIFA have rejected broadcast bids from the UK for the Women's World Cup in 2023 as they are too low and slammed TV companies for 'a lack of willingness' to pay the appropriate value to air the competition. The 2023 tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand next summer...
SkySports
Netball Super League: Rachel Dunn discusses the situation at Wasps and the sadness felt by all at the club
Domestic and international stalwart Rachel Dunn speaks to Sky Sports about the situation at Wasps, the sadness felt by all and the uncertainty surrounding the Netball Super League. Dunn played in her 250th Netball Super League game in March and has been part of the competition as an athlete since...
SkySports
David Coldrick: Clubs must share responsibility when members abuse referees
As the GAA looks to combat referee abuse and foster a culture of respect towards match officials, top referee David Coldrick has called for more sanctions on clubs. He feels that individuals pay the price for their actions, but clubs should also be held accountable if one of their members steps out of line.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: ‘It's not just another game or another competition' for Wales
Wales' men begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening (19:30 BST) when they face the Cook Islands in Leigh. Head coach John Kear says the competition, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a "massive opportunity" for the game, with Wales seeking a first win in the World Cup since 2000.
BBC
Wasps: Administration of Coventry-based club had players 'bawling their eyes out'
The "raw emotions" of the crisis at Wasps could be seen in the tears of their players when they were told of mass redundancies at the club, says the administrator who delivered the news. A total of 167 staff and players have lost their jobs, while Wasps will also be...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales forward Rose banned for Australia match
Wales forward Donna Rose will miss Saturday's final World Cup pool A game against Australia after being cited during the 56-12 defeat by New Zealand. Prop Rose was found guilty of making contact with an opponent in the ruck above the line of the shoulders. Although handed a two-week suspension,...
Wayne Pivac admits Wales need to raise their level to compete with All Blacks
Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes that New Zealand’s blistering finish to the Rugby Championship makes them a “dangerous animal” ahead of their northern hemisphere tour.The All Blacks will arrive on European soil next month after dropping to fourth place in rugby union’s world rankings.That was the direct result of a home Test series defeat against Ireland, followed by losing to South Africa before Argentina stunned them 25-18 in Christchurch.Squad for the North 💪 pic.twitter.com/QfmQS4q5sS— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 9, 2022Such a sequence of results put head coach Ian Foster under huge pressure but his players rode the storm, clinching the...
Yardbarker
Leeds v Arsenal – VAR was right but referees should demand more respect from players and coaches
On my last day in sunny Spain, I reflected on the way clubs like City, ‘pool and Manure reacted during their games over the weekend, and compared it to the way we conducted ourselves after Leeds were awarded an injury time penalty and a red card issued to Gabriel.
SkySports
What do Scotland and Ireland need to do progress to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup?
It's all to play for in Group B of the T20 World Cup, with all four teams vying for the final two places in the Super 12s. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already qualified, with Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe and the West Indies looking to join them. All four teams...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England
Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
BBC
Kynan Isaac: Stratford Town defender given 10-year ban for involvement in FA Cup spot-fixing
Stratford Town defender Kynan Isaac has been banned for 10 years for his part in spot-fixing during an FA Cup tie. The 29-year-old played for the Southern League club in a 5-1 defeat by Shrewsbury Town in November 2021. It was later alleged he was deliberately booked as part of...
SkySports
Lyon Women 1-5 Arsenal Women: Champions League holders torn apart by impressive Gunners in France
Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women's Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France on Wednesday night. England forward Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women's Ballon d'Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of European intent. Lyon...
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United: Killie book place in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals for first time since 2021
Kilmarnock booked their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dundee United. Kyle Lafferty put Killie ahead after eight minutes from the penalty spot, but Dundee United hit back instantly when Glenn Middleton fired home from 12 yards. The game appeared to be heading...
Ireland keep T20 World Cup hopes alive after thrilling defeat of Scotland
A remarkable innings of 72 off 32 balls from Curtis Campher rescued Ireland from the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup, carried them to a dramatic victory over Scotland in Hobart and blew their first-round group wide open. Scotland’s 176 for five, led by Michael Jones’s 55-ball 86,...
SkySports
Aberdeen 4-1 Partick Thistle: Dons progress to Premier Sports Cup semi-final with comfortable win
Aberdeen eased their way into the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Championship leaders Partick Thistle. In-form Luis Lopes opened the scoring and the game was over by half-time as two Hayden Coulson efforts were deflected into their own net by Thistle players Kevin Holt and Jack McMillan.
SkySports
South Asians in football: Nity Raj wants action as Brentford's Deji Davies named FA Inclusion Advisory Board chair
Brentford FC director Nity Raj says football has a long way to go to normailse the presence of British South Asians across the elite game. British South Asians are the largest single ethnic minority group in Britain, but remain heavily under-represented across the English game - an issue that football has failed to effectively tackle up to this point.
BBC
BBC Cymru Wales with Wales at the World Cup
There is a month to go before the World Cup and Wales' much-anticipated return to the biggest football tournament of all. Wales will be appearing at the finals for only the second time and the first time in 64 years. BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the...
Liam Hampson: Queensland rugby league player found dead in Spain
The rugby league community is mourning the loss of a “beautiful soul” after Liam Hampson died while on an end of season trip in Spain. The Redcliffe Queensland Cup hooker had been in Europe for several weeks with a group of NRL players including Gold Coast star AJ Brimson and Brisbane’s Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.
Comments / 0