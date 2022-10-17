ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sam Lousi: Scarlets forward banned for four weeks after Zebre sending-off

Scarlets forward Sam Lousi has been banned for four weeks following his red card in last Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Zebre. Lousi, 31, was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Geronimo Prisciantelli in the 52nd minute. A URC disciplinary panel rejected Tonga international Lousi's claim that the...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
SkySports

David Coldrick: Clubs must share responsibility when members abuse referees

As the GAA looks to combat referee abuse and foster a culture of respect towards match officials, top referee David Coldrick has called for more sanctions on clubs. He feels that individuals pay the price for their actions, but clubs should also be held accountable if one of their members steps out of line.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: ‘It's not just another game or another competition' for Wales

Wales' men begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening (19:30 BST) when they face the Cook Islands in Leigh. Head coach John Kear says the competition, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a "massive opportunity" for the game, with Wales seeking a first win in the World Cup since 2000.
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Wales forward Rose banned for Australia match

Wales forward Donna Rose will miss Saturday's final World Cup pool A game against Australia after being cited during the 56-12 defeat by New Zealand. Prop Rose was found guilty of making contact with an opponent in the ruck above the line of the shoulders. Although handed a two-week suspension,...
The Independent

Wayne Pivac admits Wales need to raise their level to compete with All Blacks

Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes that New Zealand’s blistering finish to the Rugby Championship makes them a “dangerous animal” ahead of their northern hemisphere tour.The All Blacks will arrive on European soil next month after dropping to fourth place in rugby union’s world rankings.That was the direct result of a home Test series defeat against Ireland, followed by losing to South Africa before Argentina stunned them 25-18 in Christchurch.Squad for the North 💪 pic.twitter.com/QfmQS4q5sS— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 9, 2022Such a sequence of results put head coach Ian Foster under huge pressure but his players rode the storm, clinching the...
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England

Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
SkySports

South Asians in football: Nity Raj wants action as Brentford's Deji Davies named FA Inclusion Advisory Board chair

Brentford FC director Nity Raj says football has a long way to go to normailse the presence of British South Asians across the elite game. British South Asians are the largest single ethnic minority group in Britain, but remain heavily under-represented across the English game - an issue that football has failed to effectively tackle up to this point.
BBC

BBC Cymru Wales with Wales at the World Cup

There is a month to go before the World Cup and Wales' much-anticipated return to the biggest football tournament of all. Wales will be appearing at the finals for only the second time and the first time in 64 years. BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the...
The Guardian

Liam Hampson: Queensland rugby league player found dead in Spain

The rugby league community is mourning the loss of a “beautiful soul” after Liam Hampson died while on an end of season trip in Spain. The Redcliffe Queensland Cup hooker had been in Europe for several weeks with a group of NRL players including Gold Coast star AJ Brimson and Brisbane’s Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy