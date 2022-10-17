Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes that New Zealand’s blistering finish to the Rugby Championship makes them a “dangerous animal” ahead of their northern hemisphere tour.The All Blacks will arrive on European soil next month after dropping to fourth place in rugby union’s world rankings.That was the direct result of a home Test series defeat against Ireland, followed by losing to South Africa before Argentina stunned them 25-18 in Christchurch.Squad for the North 💪 pic.twitter.com/QfmQS4q5sS— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 9, 2022Such a sequence of results put head coach Ian Foster under huge pressure but his players rode the storm, clinching the...

1 DAY AGO