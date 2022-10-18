ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

COMMIT: Illini WBB lands top-100 guard Cori Allen

Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better

Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WIAA, St. Thomas More agreement reached after basketball fight suit

MILWAUKEE - What started as a fight on the basketball court has been resolved seven months after it ended up in the court of law. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the president of St. Thomas More confirmed they reached an agreement with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association. It comes after the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court

A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
NASHVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Legendary rock band Journey coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time is coming to State Farm Center. Journey will make a stop in Champaign on March 20, 2023, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. The Diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with many of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast

MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
MOUNT ZION, IL
prospectusnews.com

An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff

With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
