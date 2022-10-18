Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illini selling on-field momentum on recruiting trail: 'We’re just kind of a different Illinois'
CHAMPAIGN — Think Illinois is received differently on the recruiting trail after a 6-1 start to the season that has earned the program a national ranking for the first time since 2011? You betcha. “From the pilots that we hop on the plane with to the schools we walk...
College basketball rankings: Illinois No. 15 in 247Sports countdown for 2022-23
Illinois has finished the season ranked in KenPom's top 20 in each of the last two years. And armed with one of the nation's best groups of wings, 247Sports projects Illinois to make that three years in a row, picking the Fighting Illini No. 15 in its countdown of college basketball's best teams for the 2022-23 season.
COMMIT: Illini WBB lands top-100 guard Cori Allen
Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
Illini RB Josh McCray back at practice, expected to play at Nebraska: 'He looked incredible'
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows the look of Josh McCray getting into a zone, rolling his shoulders backward and clamoring for the ball. Thing is, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. hasn’t much seen that in a game. That is, until a week from Saturday at Nebraska. McCray, Illinois’...
'Ayo's a rock star': Dosunmu still impacting Illini's recruiting pitch, and not just basketball
CHAMPAIGN — In Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu is among the most popular Illinois basketball players ever following an All-American college career. But his Q rating may now be even higher in his hometown of Chicago. After an NBA All-Rookie season last year, the second-round draft pick begins his second NBA...
Epps gaining momentum going into freshman season: 'He's made huge improvements'
CHAMPAIGN — The maturation process for freshman guards is anything but instantaneous. The Illini are committed to the continual game of give-and-take that it requires — and they have to be. With no backcourt returners and no transfer additions at point guard, Brad Underwood & Co. need some big contributions out of their talented freshmen this season.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better
Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WIAA, St. Thomas More agreement reached after basketball fight suit
MILWAUKEE - What started as a fight on the basketball court has been resolved seven months after it ended up in the court of law. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the president of St. Thomas More confirmed they reached an agreement with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association. It comes after the...
okawvilletimes.com
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Legendary rock band Journey coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time is coming to State Farm Center. Journey will make a stop in Champaign on March 20, 2023, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. The Diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with many of […]
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
Property taxes, late penalties unpaid for former Champaign County Nursing Home
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home hasn’t paid a cent toward property tax bills on the facility this year. The second installment of 2021 tax payments was due Sept. 1 in Champaign County. A month-and-a-half later, Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC has withheld $284,428.02, including more […]
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
prospectusnews.com
An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff
With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
