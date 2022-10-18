Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles
Sites include DTLA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach
13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Lana Del Rey victim of LA smash-and-grab, says thief stole laptop containing new music
LOS ANGELES - "Obviously I won't ever leave anything in the car again." That's what singer Lana Del Rey said in a now-deleted Instagram Live video Wednesday, sharing with her followers that she was a victim of a smash-and-grab in Los Angeles. Among the stolen possessions was her backpack containing...
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’
Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator
The residential real estate flex du jour? In-home elevators. You’ll find them rising in these L.A. homes hitting the market The post 5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
