Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA

Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
PALMDALE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
sdvoice.info

Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’

Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA

