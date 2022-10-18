CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue at 6:04 p.m.The officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when out of nowhere, another car pulled up – with at least three guys with guns inside.One of the carjackers jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. But he did not realize she was packing herself – and more importantly, that he was attempting to rob an off-duty police officer.The officer pulled her weapon, and...

