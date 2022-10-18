Read full article on original website
Raymond Smith
3d ago
I don't understand how long this will go on for in Chicago. This is absolutely insane. Sad occurrences 😔😔
Jack
3d ago
This is why stores close and few will open in areas of high crime.
Da Bears!
3d ago
Tell your loved ones that you love them as often as you can cause we are in Revelations.
Off-duty CPD officer involved in shootout during attempted armed robbery in Calumet Heights: police
Chicago police said an off-duty officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights Thursday evening during an attempted armed robbery.
Off-duty CPD officer strikes carjacking suspect in shootout on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue at 6:04 p.m.The officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when out of nowhere, another car pulled up – with at least three guys with guns inside.One of the carjackers jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. But he did not realize she was packing herself – and more importantly, that he was attempting to rob an off-duty police officer.The officer pulled her weapon, and...
Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side. Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. A 28-year-old...
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robber takes mail courier’s master key in Bucktown, part of growing crime pattern in Chicago
A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of his master key while making deliveries in Bucktown on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Just a couple of weeks ago, CPD warned that mail carriers had been robbed of their keys five times since August, but those crimes occurred farther west.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park bar, site of fatal shooting, ‘will remain closed for the time being,’ alderman says — but it was open when we stopped by
The J. Parker rooftop lounge “will remain closed for the time being” in the wake of Sunday’s fatal shooting inside the bar atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) told constituents in an email Thursday evening. But the bar was open for business when...
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with 2020 murder of 27-year-old in Chatham
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 27-year-old man in December 2020. William Truss, 62, was arrested Tuesday in the 8200 block of South Perry in Chatham. Police say he was identified as the offender in a fatal shooting on Dec....
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations
News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forrest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
Chicago liquor store owner killed during attempted robbery; police seek gunman seen on surveillance video
Chicago police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot Salim Khamo, the owner of a liquor store in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood who was a month away from retirement.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
CPD releases video of robber who killed North Side convenience store owner
Chicago police have released surveillance video of the man they believe shot and killed a convenience store owner during a robbery on the North Side. Salim Khamo, 66, was working the register at J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, when a gunman entered the store and announced a robbery around 9:50 p.m. Monday, Chicago police said. At some point, the offender fired a shot, striking Khamo in the chest. Khamo returned fire but missed the robber.
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
