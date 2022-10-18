Read full article on original website
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
artsatl.org
Atlanta Soundtrack: Baby Tate, Linqua Franqa and vintage Curtis Mayfield
As an alumna of Dekalb School for the Arts, 26-year-old Tate Sequoyah Farris, aka Baby Tate, trained extensively in musical theater. And when you watch this expressive, dynamic and carefully choreographed video, the Decatur native’s stage background makes complete sense. Not only is it an Atlanta love fest, sampling...
artsatl.org
What to see, do and hear: “Chicago,” Rodin, “Till,” dance at Emory and more
Sherlock Holmes fans who are looking for something familiar but different can check out the final weekend of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — #2B from Synchronicity Theatre. Written by Kate Hamill with an unexpected twist — the mystery-solving duo are two women, played by improv stars Karen Cassady and Tara Ochs, who are praised by ArtsATL editor at large Kelundra Smith as having “great chemistry.” For more about Cassady and Ochs, read Luke Evans’ feature on how this comedic duo got started. Tickets $35. Discounts available.
6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity
It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
artsatl.org
Looking back, launching forward: Urban Bush Women to perform at Emory
To envision and prepare for the future, we often pull from the stories and lessons learned from history. For Chanon Judson and Mame Diarra Speis, co-artistic directors of the 37-year-old Urban Bush Women, looking to the past is a key part of their process for continuing the legacy of the company.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
wclk.com
UPFRONT featuring 'Critter Fixer' stars plus Artist & Footlocker Designer Melissa A. Mitchell
Check out this most recent edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. It features NatGeo Critter Fixer stars, Dr. Terence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges. The dynamic duo are back to chat about their new season and the importance of giving back through their community initiative, Vet For A Day. We’re...
Atlanta’s Black colleges celebrate the communal spirit of homecoming
Thousands come, from near and far, to Atlanta's HBCUs for the first fully in-person homecoming celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
musictimes.com
'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'
The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 21 Savage Surprises Spelhouse Homecoming Crowd with Drake Performance
It’s homecoming season, and that means some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are making visits to HBCUs to perform and party with students. 21 Savage was booked for the joint Morehouse and Spelman homecoming and brought a special guest with him, Drake. During their time on the stage, Drake...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Historical Society Dedicated Two New Historical Markers Recognizing Techwood Homes and University Homes
The Georgia Historical Society (GHS), in conjunction with Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, & Rare Book Library, and the Atlanta Housing Authority, recently dedicated two historical markers recognizing the historic Techwood Homes and University Homes, the first federally-funded public housing developments to be completed in the United States.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
fox5atlanta.com
New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams
FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
