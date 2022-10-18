ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARIZONA STATE

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
SMART Union Delivers First-of-Its-Kind Endorsement to Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake has received a history-making endorsement from the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation (SMART) Union Transportation Division of Arizona, marking the first time this union has supported a Republican running for a governor’s seat. “We are confident that Kari Lake will be...
Clean Elections Commission Announces New Partnership and Time for Arizona Gubernatorial Debate

The Arizona Clean Elections Commission (CEC) announced Monday a new time and partnership for the previously rescheduled gubernatorial debate following Arizona PBS’s (AZPBS) decision to give Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs her own solo interview. “Clean Elections has partnered with KAZT/AZTV7 to broadcast our gubernatorial event on Sunday, October...
