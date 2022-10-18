Read full article on original website
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
SMART Union Delivers First-of-Its-Kind Endorsement to Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake has received a history-making endorsement from the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation (SMART) Union Transportation Division of Arizona, marking the first time this union has supported a Republican running for a governor’s seat. “We are confident that Kari Lake will be...
Clean Elections Commission Announces New Partnership and Time for Arizona Gubernatorial Debate
The Arizona Clean Elections Commission (CEC) announced Monday a new time and partnership for the previously rescheduled gubernatorial debate following Arizona PBS’s (AZPBS) decision to give Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs her own solo interview. “Clean Elections has partnered with KAZT/AZTV7 to broadcast our gubernatorial event on Sunday, October...
Kari Lake and Tulsi Gabbard See Hope in the New Republican Party and Arizona’s Future
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee spoke at the Arizona Young Republicans Engagement Forum along with former U.S. representative from Hawaii and now-ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, where the two discussed the hope they see in the future for the next generation of Republicans and Arizona. “You know what; this new Republican Party...
