Feds Tell Arizona’s Ducey to Remove Containers That Are Makeshift Border, Say Effort Is ‘Trespass’

FJB
3d ago
wait a minute... the containers are trespassing and need to be removed but not the illegals? clearly this administration doesn't care about the safety of this country and the citizens
Reply
7
Jane Smith
3d ago
The Feds don't like the way they are working. Great job Ducey !!!
Reply
7
Toobeornottobe
3d ago
🖕🖕🖕they are working! Hey feds, pay your dam bills, pay Yuma hospital what you owe them!
Reply
4
