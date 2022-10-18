ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Feds Tell Arizona’s Ducey to Remove Containers That Are Makeshift Border, Say Effort Is ‘Trespass’

By Just the News
arizonasuntimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

FJB
3d ago

wait a minute... the containers are trespassing and need to be removed but not the illegals? clearly this administration doesn't care about the safety of this country and the citizens

Reply(2)
7
Jane Smith
3d ago

The Feds don't like the way they are working. Great job Ducey !!!

Reply(1)
7
Toobeornottobe
3d ago

🖕🖕🖕they are working! Hey feds, pay your dam bills, pay Yuma hospital what you owe them!

Reply
4
Related
NBC News

‘The primary is over,’ Doug Ducey says when pressed about Kari Lake’s embrace of election denialism

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) tells NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that Arizona Republican Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake “is on the right side” of the three issues most important to Arizona voters. Ducey defended his support of Lake, despite his previous concerns about election denialism. "I have every confidence that our elections will maintain their integrity going forward," Ducey said. Oct. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor

The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy