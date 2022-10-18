ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona

Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project.  Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes

A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona

On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Ballot initiative could help northern Arizona's rural fire districts

Fire officials say a ballot proposition could help improve response times in fire districts across Arizona. Proposition 310 would raise the state sales tax from 5.6% to 5.7% for the next 20 years – about one-tenth of a penny. The revenue would be distributed to the 144 fire districts in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state

Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
MESA, AZ

