foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona
Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project. Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting...
Candidates for governor weigh-in on taxes, inflation impacting Arizonans
As Arizonans have seen their bills skyrocket both candidates for governor, Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs, are making promises to help families battle inflation.
Arizona Sec of State Hobbs, Dem governor nominee, showed up to office 19 days in past 6 months
Records shared with Fox News Digital reveal that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs only showed up to her state office a total of 19 days since April 1.
Arizona GOP Charging People $1,000 to Attend Election Night Watch Party
Guests can pay $1,000 to attend the Republican Party with the "private experience package."
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
AZFamily
What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 10 propositions on this year’s ballot including three that, if passed, would make significant changes to the voter initiative process. But those aren’t the only issues being presented to voters. Arizona’s Family has you covered on what you need to know on what’s further down the ballot.
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
KTAR.com
KTAR’s Mike Broomhead to moderate televised candidate Q&A with Kari Lake
PHOENIX – KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event set for Sunday. The program, most likely a 30-minute Q&A with Republican Kari Lake, will be broadcast by AZTV7 and livestreamed online starting at 5 p.m. The...
ABC 15 News
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes
A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
What do Arizona voters want from our next governor?
To that end, our reporters went into the community to ask Arizonans about key issues they want the next governor of Arizona to focus on once elected.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona PBS airs Katie Hobbs interview amid debate debacle
The one-on-one interview between the Democratic Party candidate for Arizona Governor and Arizona PBS host Ted Simons took place amid ongoing controversy over Hobbs' refusal to debate her Republican Party opponent. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has more in the interview.
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
azbigmedia.com
How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona
On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
knau.org
Ballot initiative could help northern Arizona's rural fire districts
Fire officials say a ballot proposition could help improve response times in fire districts across Arizona. Proposition 310 would raise the state sales tax from 5.6% to 5.7% for the next 20 years – about one-tenth of a penny. The revenue would be distributed to the 144 fire districts in the state.
East Valley Tribune
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
