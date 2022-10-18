ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' 1st injury report of Week 7 lengthy despite no practice

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals play a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 and started the week of work on Monday. However, with a short week, they did not practice.

As such, their first injury report of the week is an estimated participation.

It is lengthy. Eight players are listed as DNPs.

The details are below.

Did not participate

WR Marquise Brown (foot), RB James Conner (ribs), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), K Matt Prater (right hip), OL Justin Pugh (knee), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Brown and Pugh will land on injured reserve. Pugh’s season is done with an ACL injury. Brown will be out about six weeks. Conner is day-to-day and has a chance of playing Thursday. Hudson is about 50/50 for playing, said Kliff Kingsbury and Prater is the only kicker on the roster, so he is tracking toward playing.

Limited participation

RB Eno Benjamin (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), DL Michael Dogbe (elbow), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

Saints' Week 7 Monday injury report

Did not participate

  • WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • OL Andrus Peat (chest)
  • WR Michael Thomas (foot)
  • TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited participation

  • CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
  • QB Andy Dalton (back)
  • RB Mark Ingram (knee)
  • S Marcus Maye (rib)
  • OL Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
  • OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
  • DE Payton Turner (chest)
  • QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle)

