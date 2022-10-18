Read full article on original website
Crash in Nanakuli leaves 4 in serious condition, including 15-year-old
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-vehicle crash in Nanakuli late Thursday left four people in serious condition, Emergency Medical Services said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along Farrington Highway by Lualualei Naval Road. EMS treated four patients and transported them to the hospital in serious condition. The youngest patient was...
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
Avoid area: Kakaako sinkhole at major intersection
No vehicle is allowed to cross this intersection until further notice.
H-1 to close in both directions
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation announced today the closure of the H-1 will be in both directions for HECO work.
Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Preventing burglaries as the holiday season approaches
Many are already planning their holiday trips as the end of the year quickly approaches, but police said beware as this is also the time when thieves could take advantage of houses sitting empty.
Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
Honolulu airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage vehicle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An airline worker was seriously injured after she was pinned by a luggage vehicle at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday morning. State transportation officials said a tug pulling luggage containers may have been on an incline when it rolled back into the female employee....
Police seeking witnesses after teen is injured in Nuuanu hit-and-run
Police said the driver left the scene and has yet to be identified. The 14-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
Two pets dead after residential fire in Wahiawa; family stranded | UPDATE
UPDATE: A family displaced by the Wahiawa fire Tuesday have not received a response from the Red Cross as of Wednesday afternoon. They say they have no where else to go.
Board of Water Supply provides emergency connection to Navy water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a boil water advisory for the Navy system could be lifted Saturday, a few days earlier than scheduled. Also, officials said there’s a new emergency connection bringing civilian water to the military system. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, called it...
Honolulu police investigating fatal crash in Wahiawa
The incident happened on Wilikina Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes. The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.
