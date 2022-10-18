ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Crash in Nanakuli leaves 4 in serious condition, including 15-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-vehicle crash in Nanakuli late Thursday left four people in serious condition, Emergency Medical Services said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along Farrington Highway by Lualualei Naval Road. EMS treated four patients and transported them to the hospital in serious condition. The youngest patient was...
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
Board of Water Supply provides emergency connection to Navy water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a boil water advisory for the Navy system could be lifted Saturday, a few days earlier than scheduled. Also, officials said there’s a new emergency connection bringing civilian water to the military system. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, called it...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
