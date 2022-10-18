ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'﻿Fernandes was everywhere and he played fantastically well'

B﻿runo Fernandes was back to his best against Tottenham according to former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate. F﻿ernandes' goal against Spurs was only his second in all competitions this season. W﻿oodgate was summarising the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and told the Football Daily podcast: "There are always...
BBC

Anderlecht fined over crowd trouble during Conference League match at West Ham

Anderlecht have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,900) and banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for two European matches following crowd trouble at West Ham last week. European governing body Uefa imposed the sanctions for the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".
SB Nation

‘Keep moving’: Potter looking to keep improving and the wins coming for Chelsea

Six weeks and six games into his tenure at Chelsea, Graham Potter has yet to taste defeat, and has in fact accomplished something we haven’t see since the last time we actually won the title. The current four-match clean sheet streak is our longest since December 2016 and Antonio Conte’s historic run on our way to the Premier League trophy.

