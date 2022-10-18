Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Fernandes was everywhere and he played fantastically well'
Bruno Fernandes was back to his best against Tottenham according to former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate. Fernandes' goal against Spurs was only his second in all competitions this season. Woodgate was summarising the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and told the Football Daily podcast: "There are always...
BBC
Anderlecht fined over crowd trouble during Conference League match at West Ham
Anderlecht have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,900) and banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for two European matches following crowd trouble at West Ham last week. European governing body Uefa imposed the sanctions for the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".
Graham Potter removes fear factor to give Chelsea freedom to thrive | Jacob Steinberg
Graham Potter’s calmness and ability to communicate effectively has transmitted itself to Chelsea’s players during his promising start at Stamford Bridge
SB Nation
‘Keep moving’: Potter looking to keep improving and the wins coming for Chelsea
Six weeks and six games into his tenure at Chelsea, Graham Potter has yet to taste defeat, and has in fact accomplished something we haven’t see since the last time we actually won the title. The current four-match clean sheet streak is our longest since December 2016 and Antonio Conte’s historic run on our way to the Premier League trophy.
BBC
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
Comments / 0