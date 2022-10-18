Read full article on original website
SkySports
Coco Gauff becomes the youngest to qualify for WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova
Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. The 18-year-old world No 7 has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles after an excellent season, which included reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open.
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
lastwordonsports.com
World #9 Simona Halep Receives Provisional Suspension for Doping
In news that shocked the tennis world Friday morning, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Simona Halep–two-time Grand Slam champion, former World #1, and 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist–has been provisionally banned for doping. Halep, currently ranked World #9, makes for one of the highest-profile doping bans in tennis...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Stockholm Semifinal Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Only four men remain at the ATP Stockholm Open and the quality of tennis has not disappointed this week. We expect more of the same in two close matchups on Saturday. Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas remains unbeaten in these parts but faces a tricky opponent in Emil Ruusuvuori. While Alex De Minaur will look to topple the high-flying Holger Rune. Who will reach the championship match?
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Napoli Quarterfinal Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Taro Daniel
Rain continues to play havoc with the schedule at ATP Napoli, meaning only three of the quarterfinals are set heading into Friday. Matteo Berrettini is the highest seeded player to make it through so far. However, #1 seed Pablo Carreno Busta is yet to play his third round match against Fabio Fognini. They remain the favourites to lift the title in Napoli but there are plenty left in the draw who could upset that narrative. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into our predictions for the three matches we do have ready for our ATP Napoli quarterfinal predictions.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Antwerp Quarterfinal Predictions Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans
Quarterfinal day at the ATP European Open in Antwerp will feature four high-quality matches. Four seeds have survived to reach this far, but there is potential for an upset or two on Friday. Who will reach the semifinals?. ATP Antwerp Quarterfinal Predictions. Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka. Head-to-head: Korda 1-0...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Napoli Day 3 Predictions Including Pablo Carreno Busta vs Fabio Fognini
The horribly-organized ATP Napoli 250 continues despite all of the controversy surrounding it, including an unsafe initial playing surface and a lack of water provided to the players in the hotel. The tournament now faces a race against time to finish play this week. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Antwerp Day 4 Predictions Including David Goffin vs Diego Schwartzman
After a stunning battle between the best male Belgian tennis player of the past decade, David Goffin, and the future of Belgian tennis, Gilles Arnaud Bailly, the 31-year-old will be back in action Thursday at the ATP European Open in Antwerp. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Antwerp Day 3 Predictions Including Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper
In a week where most eyes in the tennis world have been glued to the organisational mess at the 250 in Napoli this week, Antwerp is crying out for attention. The European Open offers not only a 42-year-old Xavier Malisse competing alongside Diego Schwartzman in the doubles competition but also a number of exciting singles match-ups. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match, including Michael Geerts vs Dominic Thiem. But who will advance?
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Fognini reaches last 16
Italian Fabio Fognini beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Fognini, ranked No 64, will play top seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. "Another extraordinary day in the life of Fabio Fognini…"@fabiofogna outlasts Grenier in front of a...
lastwordonsports.com
Three keys to Tommy Paul’s win over Leo Borg at the Stockholm Open
Tommy Paul of the United States beat Leo Borg of Sweden 5-7 6-4 6-1 in a first round match at the Stockholm Open on Tuesday. The match lasted for a little more than two hours. Leo, who is the son of the legendary Bjorn Borg, is ranked 577th in the world at the moment, but posed a stiff challenge to a much higher-ranked Paul. Paul will take on Mikael Ymer, another Swede, in the second round on Thursday.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Musetti advances to quarter-finals
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, beat Serb Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Musetti delights the home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win over Djere in Naples pic.twitter.com/m7atZOHLmZ. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2022. Musetti, ranked...
lastwordonsports.com
Two keys to Denis Shapovalov’s win Over Antoine Bellier at the Stockholm Open
Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland 6-4 7-5 in a second round match at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov will play his quarterfinal match on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours as the 23-year-old Canadian proved to be the better player...
