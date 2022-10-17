ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Deadline

‘Boiling Point’ BBC TV Series Greenlit With Stephen Graham Reprizing Role & Philip Barantini Directing

Boiling Point, Philip Barantini’s hit British indie one-shot film starring Stephen Graham, is to be made into a BBC TV series charting events six months after the movie took place. Graham and co-star Hannah Walters’ Matriarch Productions is behind the five-part sequel about the cut-throat world of high-end restaurants alongside Ascendant Fox with Barantini’s Made Up Productions and filming will begin early next year. The project is Made Up’s debut TV series. Picking up six months from where the film ended, when Graham’s character Andy was lying crumpled on the floor having collapsed, the series will follow Andy’s former Sous Chef...

