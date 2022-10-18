Read full article on original website
Related
microcapdaily.com
LATAM Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS: LTMAQ) Powerful Run Northbound as Airline Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy on November 3rd
LATAM Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS: LTMAQ) is skyrocketing up the charts in recent trading from well under a dime to recent highs over $0.50 per share after the Company reported it would exit bankruptcy on November 3. BK stocks has a long history of making highly explosive moves once on the OTC. We covered American Airlines BK here on Microcapdaily and the stock saw spectacular gains running well over 1000%. While LTMAQ is emerging from Bankruptcy Nov 3rd it is unclear if commons will survive. A new equity could be issued in connection with LATAM’s reorganization, that will transfer, exchange and/or assign respective ERO New Common Stock or the commons could come out of bankruptcy intact.
microcapdaily.com
Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS: NSAV) Steady Rise as Crypto Operator Pursues Acquistion of Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX)
Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS: NSAV) has been moving steadily northbound since reversing off $0.0026 lows in September. The stock is quickly gaining momentum and rapidly getting noticed by investors who pushed the stock up 35% back over a penny on just under $600,000 in dollar volume for the day. NSAV was a big runner back in 2021 skyrocketing from current levels to highs just under $0.15 per share. Speculators accumulating over the past few weeks are hoping for some of that magic that NSAV had in 2021 and so far, it has not disappointed course, speculators who bought in January of this year are hoping the stock doubles or tiples just so they can get their money back. The Company has managed to build significant assets on its balance sheet over a relatively short period of time recently reporting $84 million in assets vs. $65 million in total liabilities.
microcapdaily.com
Meta Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Running as Major Short Squeeze Embarks on 2nd Wave (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin-Off)
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) continues to move steadily northbound up over 12% on Thursday and heading towards $5 per share. The stock has found solid support since its pullback off its recent highs and is now moving northbound steadily and gaining steam. As we said in our prior article on MMTLP: “After a healthy pullback from its $7.51 highs the WallStreetBets short squeeze is starting to heat up again.” While the original post on WallStreetBets was deleted due to market cap issues MMTLP is all over reddit and is being regularly posted about on Short Squeeze and everywhere else. A break over $5 and things start getting interesting, a break over $7.51 and MMTLP could really take off.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
microcapdaily.com
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) Breaking Out After DOE Awards Co $57.7 Million to Build its Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) is beginning to see some upward momentum and volume has picked up dramatically after the Company was awarded $57.7 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to build its $115 million Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada. This award was announced during a Presidential event at the White House, which included a direct conversation about the importance of this project between U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. Right now, 75% of battery manufacturing is done in China,’’ Biden said. “By undercutting U.S. manufacturing with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the (battery) market. Today we’re stepping up to … take it back — not all of it, but bold goals and actions to make sure we’re back in the (battery production) game in a big way.’’ Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Co. in Reno, Nevada, told Biden that U.S. intervention in the battery market was overdue. “Unfortunately, the U.S. is almost a non-player in the lithium game,’’ Melsert said, noting that less than 1% of lithium products globally are made in the U.S. His company, which makes lithium hydroxide for battery cathodes, is changing that, along with other grant recipients, Melsert said. “Vehicle manufacturers are really hungry to buy these materials from U.S.-based resources,’’ he told Biden.
Comments / 0