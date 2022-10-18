Read full article on original website
No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
Texas A&M-TCU swimming and diving matches moved to College Station
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams’ dual matches against TCU have been moved from Fort Worth to the Aggies’ Rec Center Natatorium at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. The Aggies will have a tri-meet against Indiana and Texas at 2...
Season ticket renewals underway for Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis
Season ticket holders for Texas A&M baseball, softball and tennis can renew their tickets now through Nov. 10. Baseball season tickets now require a per-seat contribution with an 18-game or full-season option. To renew tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com/springrenewals online. For more information, call 1-888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com.
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers
Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be. The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.
Bryan swimming team takes second at tri-meet with Waco Midway, Temple
The Bryan swimming team finished second at a tri-meet with Waco Midway and Temple on Thursday. Waco Midway won the meet. Bryan’s Asa Ayers won the boys 200-yard individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle, while Hugo West won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 freestyle. For the Lady Vikings, Kitri Hollis finished second in the girls 100 breaststroke.
SEC Men's Basketball Media Day: Buzz Williams
Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams' press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 19, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic
FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center. Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2,...
Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers. Blinn is in second place in its conference...
Burton-Runge fooball game back on
The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players. Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that...
A&M Consolidated volleyball team uses aggressive approach in sweep of Rudder
A&M Consolidated head volleyball coach Colten Conner challenged his team a week ago to come out swinging early in matches. That mentality was on full display Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Rudder in District 21-5A play at The Armory. “Our mentality was let’s...
College Station volleyball team's defense stifles Magnolia West in 3-1 win
Magnolia West’s big-swinging outside hitter Evyn Snook, who leads District 21-5A in kills, entered Tuesday’s matchup at College Station with 69 more than the next highest attacker on the list. It’s a matchup that made College Station senior libero Ava Martindale grin from ear to ear. “The...
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: District showdowns loom, including Franklin-Lorena. District showdowns are across the board in the Brazos Valley this week. The team breaks down…
Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 18
Last week: College Station 27, Glenn 24 2 OTs Consol 39 Leander 15 Georgetown 59, East View 19 Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7. Friday’s 7 p.m. games: East View at Consol College Station at Georgetown Leander at Hendrickson 0 Cedar Park at Glenn. People are also reading…. District 10-5A...
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20
EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Legendary author John Erickson will tell stories and sing songs about Hank the Cowdog’s adventures. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. For reservations, contact busheducation@nara.gov or call (979) 691-4006. Candidate forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., livestream...
