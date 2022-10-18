ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
Season ticket renewals underway for Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis

Season ticket holders for Texas A&M baseball, softball and tennis can renew their tickets now through Nov. 10. Baseball season tickets now require a per-seat contribution with an 18-game or full-season option. To renew tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com/springrenewals online. For more information, call 1-888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com.
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week

With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers

Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be. The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.
Bryan swimming team takes second at tri-meet with Waco Midway, Temple

The Bryan swimming team finished second at a tri-meet with Waco Midway and Temple on Thursday. Waco Midway won the meet. Bryan’s Asa Ayers won the boys 200-yard individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle, while Hugo West won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 freestyle. For the Lady Vikings, Kitri Hollis finished second in the girls 100 breaststroke.
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center. Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2,...
Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated

The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers. Blinn is in second place in its conference...
Burton-Runge fooball game back on

The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players. Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that...
Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 18

Last week: College Station 27, Glenn 24 2 OTs Consol 39 Leander 15 Georgetown 59, East View 19 Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7. Friday’s 7 p.m. games: East View at Consol College Station at Georgetown Leander at Hendrickson 0 Cedar Park at Glenn. People are also reading…. District 10-5A...
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Legendary author John Erickson will tell stories and sing songs about Hank the Cowdog’s adventures. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. For reservations, contact busheducation@nara.gov or call (979) 691-4006. Candidate forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., livestream...
