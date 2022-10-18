Read full article on original website
straightarrownews.com
Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten
Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Natural Gas Extends Selloff As Latest Storage Report, Freeport News Feed the Bears
Natural gas futures added to their losses in overnight trading after the US government reported a larger-than-expected build in domestic inventories. The energy commodity has struggled this month, collapsing nearly 22%. But with winter weather on its way, can natural gas prices renew their rally?. November natural gas futures tumbled...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil recently broke above a long-term descending trend line to signal that a reversal from the downtrend is in the works. Price found resistance around $93.80 per barrel and could pull back to the broken trend line from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the former trend...
dallasexpress.com
Energy Administration Warns of Costly Winter
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting a cold and expensive winter season. No matter the source of energy, costs are anticipated to jump. According to the EIA, on average, heating a home with natural gas will rise $200 this winter, a 28% increase to $931. Heating oil is expected to experience a $1,200 surge in price this season, rising 27% to a dizzying $2,354 on average. Electric heating prices are predicted to rise by a more modest $123, or 10%, to $1,359. Finally, propane will see the smallest increase in cost, with the average home expected to pay $80 more this season, or 5%, to $1,688.
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
ConsumerAffairs
Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.
Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
pgjonline.com
TC Energy Hires Contractor to Lay 715-km Stretch of $4.5 Billion Offshore Gas Pipeline
(P&GJ) — TC Energy has hired Swiss-based contractor Allseas to install the 715-km (444-mile) offshore segment of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. The $4.5 billion Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which received approval in August, is the first significant gas infrastructure project to result from a strategic partnership between TC Energy and Mexico's state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Upstream Online reported.
rigzone.com
Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
High spot electricity prices, particularly in Europe, are changing the utility wind and solar investment narrative as potential payback periods of under a year could start a race to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics, Rystad Energy research shows. Capital investments in renewables have also increased significantly and...
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
rigzone.com
Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Where The Housing Market Is Headed
Softening Economy Points To Significant Price Declines. Clifford Rossi is a veteran of the financial services industry who is now a business professor at the University of Maryland. He shared his views on where the U.S. housing market is headed in the coming months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that...
Black Swan Warning for Investors
We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
FXDailyReport.com
