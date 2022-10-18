ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
straightarrownews.com

Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten

Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil recently broke above a long-term descending trend line to signal that a reversal from the downtrend is in the works. Price found resistance around $93.80 per barrel and could pull back to the broken trend line from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the former trend...
dallasexpress.com

Energy Administration Warns of Costly Winter

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting a cold and expensive winter season. No matter the source of energy, costs are anticipated to jump. According to the EIA, on average, heating a home with natural gas will rise $200 this winter, a 28% increase to $931. Heating oil is expected to experience a $1,200 surge in price this season, rising 27% to a dizzying $2,354 on average. Electric heating prices are predicted to rise by a more modest $123, or 10%, to $1,359. Finally, propane will see the smallest increase in cost, with the average home expected to pay $80 more this season, or 5%, to $1,688.
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
ConsumerAffairs

Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.

Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
rigzone.com

Diesel Hits Chaos Mode

The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
pgjonline.com

TC Energy Hires Contractor to Lay 715-km Stretch of $4.5 Billion Offshore Gas Pipeline

(P&GJ) — TC Energy has hired Swiss-based contractor Allseas to install the 715-km (444-mile) offshore segment of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. The $4.5 billion Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which received approval in August, is the first significant gas infrastructure project to result from a strategic partnership between TC Energy and Mexico's state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Upstream Online reported.
rigzone.com

Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year

High spot electricity prices, particularly in Europe, are changing the utility wind and solar investment narrative as potential payback periods of under a year could start a race to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics, Rystad Energy research shows. Capital investments in renewables have also increased significantly and...
NASDAQ

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
rigzone.com

Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline

TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage

Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
kitco.com

Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Where The Housing Market Is Headed

Softening Economy Points To Significant Price Declines. Clifford Rossi is a veteran of the financial services industry who is now a business professor at the University of Maryland. He shared his views on where the U.S. housing market is headed in the coming months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that...
Entrepreneur

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
