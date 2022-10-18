Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
muddyriversports.com
Game Night Guide: History, playoff positioning at stake Friday night for area football teams
What’s at stake Friday night? For some high school football teams, it’s the chance to play another day. For others, history beckons. And there are those who want to finish with a flurry. Quincy High School wraps up the Western Big 6 Conference slate by playing host to...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Serena in Class 1A Mendota Sectional semifinals
MENDOTA, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team looked like the team to beat in the Class 1A Mendota Sectional on Wednesday night, dispatching Serena 9-2 in the sectional semifinals. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman made the four-hour trek to Mendota to capture images of the Raiders’ third postseason victory. Check out this gallery:
muddyriversports.com
‘Really, it’s all of them’: Limitless trust in wide receivers allows QHS quarterback to break passing record
QUINCY — Bradyn Little deliberated before answering, and even then the Quincy High School sophomore quarterback struggled to give a single response. So which one of his wide receivers is the best at making the tough catches?. “Caeden (Johannessen) has had a few tough catches. And Jack (Mettemeyer). And...
muddyriversports.com
Tigers exact their revenge, overwhelm Bulldogs with extra-base hits to reach state quarterfinals
LA PLATA, Mo. — Redemption and revenge came with a full-fledged offensive assault. Now, the Canton softball team sits just one victory away from a return to the final four. The Tigers capitalized on a bounty of scoring opportunities in the first three innings of Wednesday’s Class 1 sectional, building an insurmountable 11-run lead and dispatching postseason nemesis La Plate 12-0 in five innings.
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: Macomb, Southeastern, Hannibal win important volleyball matches
Prep volleyball is in the final week of the regular season, while college and prep soccer teams are heading toward the postseason. Here’s the rundown of Tuesday’s action:. • The Macomb volleyball team showcased the ability to rally in an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory at Unity. Kennedy Adair and Kathryn Lukkarinen had 10 kills apiece for the Bombers, while Kaitlyn Robinson had 29 assists. Kyra Carothers led the Mustangs with 20 kills, while Kylee Barry had 21 digs and Caroline Knox had 16 assists. Macomb improved to 26-3, while Unity fell to 25-4.
muddyriversports.com
Front to back: Hoyt, Kurk transition to defensive stalwarts to bolster QND soccer team
QUINCY — Jake Hoyt doesn’t have an explanation for how he ended up in such unfamiliar territory. “Honestly, I still really don’t know,” the senior said of being moved from forward to center back to fill a void in the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team’s defense.
muddyriversports.com
Canton softball team carries confidence, belief in itself into matchup with postseason nemesis
CANTON, Mo. — The circumstances suggested the Canton softball team was doomed. The Tigers never believed that. And when they escaped a controversial, fingernail-biting seventh inning in last Saturday’s Class 1 District 9 championship game unscathed, they embraced the belief nothing was going to stand in their way.
roadtirement.com
Hannibal, Missouri, home of Mark Twain/Samuel Clemens
During one of our trips from Indiana to the west coast we stopped in Hannibal, Missouri. Famous for being the home of Samuel Clemens, also known as the author Mark Twain, Hannibal is a really interesting and very historic small town on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River. Mark...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
tspr.org
McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium
The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 19, 2022
Keri L Thompson (46) for Washington Co Ia FTA Driving Under the Influence at 1400 Harrison Lodged 121. James R Anders (38) 812 Jackson for Illegal Dumping at 540 Harrison NTA. Richard Stille reported his wallet stolen while at 1005 Broadway on 10/15/22 160. Ryan D. Gilday (49) 618 N....
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
KMOV
Louisiana, MO police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home
PIKE COUNTY (KMOV) -- Prosecutors have charged the Louisiana, Missouri police chief with trafficking drugs after two people overdosed at his home Tuesday. One of the overdose victims died and the other was taken to the hospital. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday that Louisiana...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
muddyrivernews.com
City Council begins water surcharge debate
QUINCY — The first speaker at Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting asked why it seemed residential customers would be taking the brunt of the City of Quincy’s proposed water rate increase. “…Mr. Conte (Quincy’s director of engineering and utilities) said that 92 percent of the water customers...
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
