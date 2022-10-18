ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Serena in Class 1A Mendota Sectional semifinals

MENDOTA, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team looked like the team to beat in the Class 1A Mendota Sectional on Wednesday night, dispatching Serena 9-2 in the sectional semifinals. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman made the four-hour trek to Mendota to capture images of the Raiders’ third postseason victory. Check out this gallery:
MENDOTA, IL
muddyriversports.com

Tigers exact their revenge, overwhelm Bulldogs with extra-base hits to reach state quarterfinals

LA PLATA, Mo. — Redemption and revenge came with a full-fledged offensive assault. Now, the Canton softball team sits just one victory away from a return to the final four. The Tigers capitalized on a bounty of scoring opportunities in the first three innings of Wednesday’s Class 1 sectional, building an insurmountable 11-run lead and dispatching postseason nemesis La Plate 12-0 in five innings.
CANTON, MO
muddyriversports.com

The Rundown: Macomb, Southeastern, Hannibal win important volleyball matches

Prep volleyball is in the final week of the regular season, while college and prep soccer teams are heading toward the postseason. Here’s the rundown of Tuesday’s action:. • The Macomb volleyball team showcased the ability to rally in an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory at Unity. Kennedy Adair and Kathryn Lukkarinen had 10 kills apiece for the Bombers, while Kaitlyn Robinson had 29 assists. Kyra Carothers led the Mustangs with 20 kills, while Kylee Barry had 21 digs and Caroline Knox had 16 assists. Macomb improved to 26-3, while Unity fell to 25-4.
MACOMB, IL
roadtirement.com

Hannibal, Missouri, home of Mark Twain/Samuel Clemens

During one of our trips from Indiana to the west coast we stopped in Hannibal, Missouri. Famous for being the home of Samuel Clemens, also known as the author Mark Twain, Hannibal is a really interesting and very historic small town on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River. Mark...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge

Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
HANNIBAL, MO
tspr.org

McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium

The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 19, 2022

Keri L Thompson (46) for Washington Co Ia FTA Driving Under the Influence at 1400 Harrison Lodged 121. James R Anders (38) 812 Jackson for Illegal Dumping at 540 Harrison NTA. Richard Stille reported his wallet stolen while at 1005 Broadway on 10/15/22 160. Ryan D. Gilday (49) 618 N....
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1

QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

City Council begins water surcharge debate

QUINCY — The first speaker at Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting asked why it seemed residential customers would be taking the brunt of the City of Quincy’s proposed water rate increase. “…Mr. Conte (Quincy’s director of engineering and utilities) said that 92 percent of the water customers...
QUINCY, IL

