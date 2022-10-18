Prep volleyball is in the final week of the regular season, while college and prep soccer teams are heading toward the postseason. Here’s the rundown of Tuesday’s action:. • The Macomb volleyball team showcased the ability to rally in an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory at Unity. Kennedy Adair and Kathryn Lukkarinen had 10 kills apiece for the Bombers, while Kaitlyn Robinson had 29 assists. Kyra Carothers led the Mustangs with 20 kills, while Kylee Barry had 21 digs and Caroline Knox had 16 assists. Macomb improved to 26-3, while Unity fell to 25-4.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO