Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers

While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays

It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Reportedly Receive 4 Draft Picks

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a package of four draft picks:. Full terms:<br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> get star RB Christian McCaffrey. <br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.<br><br>Massive.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'

LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
BATON ROUGE, LA

