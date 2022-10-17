Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: One move each contender can make to get over hump; should Bills land Christian McCaffrey?
In a matter of seconds midway through the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles went from a very good team to the front-runner to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Before the trade deadline, Philadelphia sent a future fourth-round pick to Miami in exchange for Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi.
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
The Buffalo Bills are anticipating to make their pick at the end of the first round. But who does Sports Illustrated think the team should take?
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers
While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
Bleacher Report
How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays
It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Is Exactly What Win-Now 49ers Need for Super Bowl Chase
There's nothing like a late-night blockbuster to start a weekend of NFL action off right. Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers sent shock waves rippling across the league by dealing a package of picks to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. For the player, it's a...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Reportedly Receive 4 Draft Picks
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a package of four draft picks:. Full terms:<br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> get star RB Christian McCaffrey. <br>-- The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.<br><br>Massive.
Bleacher Report
D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard's Fantasy Outlook After Christian McCaffrey Trade
The Carolina Panthers will be relying upon some new options out of the backfield after star Christian McCaffrey was reportedly traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers received a package of draft picks:. Now, fantasy managers will look to turn...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet
Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season. This one is definitely up for interpretation:. OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Bleacher Report
LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Top Christian McCaffrey Trade Packages amid Rumored Interest
The San Francisco 49ers could end up in the middle of the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes if the price is right. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports mentioned the 49ers as one of the better fits for the 26-year-old if the Carolina Panthers opt to deal their star running back. ESPN,com's David...
