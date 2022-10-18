ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits campus, seeks to harness technology to solve global challenges on America’s terms

By Anastasiia Malenko
Stanford Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
The Hill

The globalization myth

Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stanford Daily

Stanford alumni call for more circular economy

How can students navigate the shifting landscape of careers in sustainability? Stanford Alumni in Sustainability hosted Andy Marshall Ph.D. ’08, Caroline Ling MBA ’22 M.S. ’22 and Irys Kornbluth ’11, who addressed this question during a discussion on how economies can grow sustainably with finite resources on Tuesday.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Ruha Benjamin thinks social justice and technology need to come together

Ruha Benjamin introduced “a microvision of change” to Stanford and the surrounding community on Tuesday, calling on the audience to engage in everyday actions to create more just societies. Her presentation “Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want” is a part of the Stanford Humanities Center’s...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Non-STEM majors considered endangered species at the career fair

The recent precipitous drop in humanities declarations has led to calls from the international community to consider Stanford humanities majors as an endangered species. Pseudoscientist Viklas Nainio has been watching this alarming pattern for several years: “The rate at which humanities majors have seemingly disappeared from the Stanford ecosystem is really unprecedented,” he said. “Following the trend line, it seems like Stanford will have no humanities majors by 2030 if we don’t take any action.”
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

From the community | Stanford must do more to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

Over the first year of the pandemic, Stanford demonstrated its commitment to COVID-19 response—and especially, to COVID-19 vaccination campaigns—in a number of ways. In 2020, Stanford Medicine conducted vaccine trials against COVID-19. In 2021, Stanford was early to require the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, a mandate which was met with high compliance.
STANFORD, CA
BGR.com

How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger

It’s a difficult fact: Hunger is everywhere. According to the most recent United Nations estimates, between 720 and 811 million people went hungry in 2020. The organization’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report indicates that high costs and low affordability also mean billions of individuals around the globe cannot eat nutritiously. And right here at home specifically, 10.5 percent of U.S. households were food insecure at some point in 2020, reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
americanmilitarynews.com

Schumer pushes to remove unsecure Chinese chips from US supply chains

Flanked by Dave Anderson, President of NY CREATES, and Tom Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries, at Albany Nanotech, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D — NY) announced a new prerogative to stop the use of semiconductor chips made in China. Schumer noted that this includes supply chains for the Department of Defense, in an effort to bolster national security, along with bringing vital semiconductor manufacturing back from overseas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy