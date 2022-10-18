Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits campus, seeks to harness technology to solve global challenges on America’s terms

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Antony Blinken’s Silicon Valley visit underscores US cybersecurity concerns
The US secretary of state visited Silicon Valley this week, on a trip that experts say highlights the Biden administration’s growing concerns over cybersecurity and officials’ push to collaborate more closely with the US’s powerful tech industry. Antony Blinken on Monday spoke at Stanford University and was...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
Stanford Daily
Stanford alumni call for more circular economy
How can students navigate the shifting landscape of careers in sustainability? Stanford Alumni in Sustainability hosted Andy Marshall Ph.D. ’08, Caroline Ling MBA ’22 M.S. ’22 and Irys Kornbluth ’11, who addressed this question during a discussion on how economies can grow sustainably with finite resources on Tuesday.
Stanford Daily
Ruha Benjamin thinks social justice and technology need to come together
Ruha Benjamin introduced “a microvision of change” to Stanford and the surrounding community on Tuesday, calling on the audience to engage in everyday actions to create more just societies. Her presentation “Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want” is a part of the Stanford Humanities Center’s...
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
Stanford Daily
Non-STEM majors considered endangered species at the career fair
The recent precipitous drop in humanities declarations has led to calls from the international community to consider Stanford humanities majors as an endangered species. Pseudoscientist Viklas Nainio has been watching this alarming pattern for several years: “The rate at which humanities majors have seemingly disappeared from the Stanford ecosystem is really unprecedented,” he said. “Following the trend line, it seems like Stanford will have no humanities majors by 2030 if we don’t take any action.”
Phys.org
Using real world experiments to study mechanisms of inequality in the US and Latin America
Felipe Dias grew up in a working-class neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, and his parents worked multiple jobs to send him to a private school. He couldn't help but notice the contrast in social status between his wealthy classmates and kids like him who didn't come from money.
Arizona sues US over containers along border with Mexico
The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border
Stanford Daily
From the community | Stanford must do more to encourage COVID-19 vaccination
Over the first year of the pandemic, Stanford demonstrated its commitment to COVID-19 response—and especially, to COVID-19 vaccination campaigns—in a number of ways. In 2020, Stanford Medicine conducted vaccine trials against COVID-19. In 2021, Stanford was early to require the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, a mandate which was met with high compliance.
How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger
It’s a difficult fact: Hunger is everywhere. According to the most recent United Nations estimates, between 720 and 811 million people went hungry in 2020. The organization’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report indicates that high costs and low affordability also mean billions of individuals around the globe cannot eat nutritiously. And right here at home specifically, 10.5 percent of U.S. households were food insecure at some point in 2020, reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
americanmilitarynews.com
Schumer pushes to remove unsecure Chinese chips from US supply chains
Flanked by Dave Anderson, President of NY CREATES, and Tom Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries, at Albany Nanotech, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D — NY) announced a new prerogative to stop the use of semiconductor chips made in China. Schumer noted that this includes supply chains for the Department of Defense, in an effort to bolster national security, along with bringing vital semiconductor manufacturing back from overseas.
Comments / 0