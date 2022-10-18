The recent precipitous drop in humanities declarations has led to calls from the international community to consider Stanford humanities majors as an endangered species. Pseudoscientist Viklas Nainio has been watching this alarming pattern for several years: “The rate at which humanities majors have seemingly disappeared from the Stanford ecosystem is really unprecedented,” he said. “Following the trend line, it seems like Stanford will have no humanities majors by 2030 if we don’t take any action.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO