ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
stljewishlight.org

A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over

(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin

Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
DUBLIN, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
GRANVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The New Hilton Tower Is All About Glitz And Glam

The new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has officially opened, making it the largest hotel in Ohio. Combined with the first tower, Hilton Columbus Downtown no offers 1,000 guest rooms, over 75,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, and four new restaurants and bars. Situated perfectly between the Short North,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy