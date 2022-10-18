Read full article on original website
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
One Pickleball Center Up And Running; Another To Arrive Next Year
The Columbus region is now home to a handful of pickleball-focused sports centers, each with either indoor or outdoor courts (or both), and most either currently or soon to offer food, drinks, and/or other amenities. One of those centers is in Delaware County, and another is coming next year. As...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH
Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
stljewishlight.org
A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over
(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
Cameron Mitchell on why he wants to open a hotel at Bridge Park in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell is getting into the hotel business with the confidence of a man who knows what he doesn’t know. His eponymous Columbus-based restaurant group, well-known for its decades of experience and the dozens of establishments in its portfolio, is teaming up with developer Crawford Hoying on a new […]
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Delicious Strawberry Cake In The World Is Right Here In Columbus
Every now and then, you just need something sweet. There are plenty of places around town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but there’s only one place that makes the perfect strawberry cake: Golden Delight Bakery. For over 20 years, Golden Delight has been gaining a loyal following here in...
myfox28columbus.com
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
columbusnavigator.com
The New Hilton Tower Is All About Glitz And Glam
The new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has officially opened, making it the largest hotel in Ohio. Combined with the first tower, Hilton Columbus Downtown no offers 1,000 guest rooms, over 75,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, and four new restaurants and bars. Situated perfectly between the Short North,...
Lucky’s Stout House closed July 2021, will be replaced by apartments but remains in the hearts of Ohio State students. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor. Since closing in July 2021, Ohio State has been unable to fill the four-leaf-clover-sized hole in South Campus’s heart that was once Lucky’s Stout House.
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
