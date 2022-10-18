Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Norse Saga Could Have Been a Trilogy; File Size of the Sony PS4 Version of the Upcoming Sequel, Ragnarok and Day 1 Patch Revealed
We're just days away from the release of God of War Ragnarok, and the excitement from fans of the series is at an all-time high. The sequel to the hit 2018 PlayStation title will arrive on November 9 for the PS5 and PS4, and the developers at Santa Monica Studio have now started to share their experiences of working on the game.
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ is now free-to-play on all platforms
After EA and Maxis announced the news last month, The Sims 4 is now officially free-to-play for everyone. As of October 18, The Sims 4 is now permanently free-to-play through all available platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This means that all users who haven’t...
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
IGN
New Genshin Impact Anime Trailer Isn't a Tease of Ufotable's Project
HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and others, has released a new animated Genshin Impact trailer called "Scenery and Sentiment: Mondstadt Edition" that showcases Genshin Impact's first region. In it, notable NPCs from Mondstadt are shown briefly throughout, living their lives in and around the windswept town....
IGN
Silent Hill Transmission: Everything Announced From Today's Big Showcase
Konami is bringing back Silent Hill in a big way. As part of the new Silent Hill transmission, Konami announced multiple Silent Hill games and projects including a full remake of Silent Hill 2. Read on to see everything that was announced today in the Silent Hill Transmission. Silent Hill...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #667: God of War Ragnarok Early Impressions
Ragnarok is coming and Cardy and Dale are here to share some early impressions of the God of War sequel. They're joined by Jesse on a bumper episode as they delve through the many Silent Hill games announced this week, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Requiem.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
IGN
Persona 5 Royal - Official Finish ‘Em Trailer
Join the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal and check out the latest exciting trailer for the RPG to see characters and more. The game is available to play now with Xbox Game Pass or buy now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.
IGN
King of the Hat - Early Access Launch Trailer
King of the Hat is a 2D party platformer with an arry of attacks, plenty of different stages and support for local and online play. Avaliable now on Steam via Early Access.
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Launch Trailer
New Tales from the Borderlands is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Game Store). Check out the launch trailer to see the antics of Anu, Octavio, and Fran, learn more about the story and get ready to join them and fight back against exploitation and corporate greed in this narrative-driven adventure game.
IGN
Mutant Football League - Official 2022 DLC Trailer
A brand new season of Mutant Football League brings exciting DLC to the game! Four all new over-the-top teams enter the MFL each sporting their own deadly home stadium and killer theme song avaliable now in Mutant Football League.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Has a 120 FPS Performance Mode on PS5
Sony Santa Monica will offer players a lot of different graphics options in God of War Ragnarok, as a new report has revealed settings that support 4K/30 FPS, 60 FPS, and the coveted 120 FPS Performance mode. New-gen video games have begun offering multiple modes of playing with some modes...
IGN
No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch vs PS4 Performance Review
No Man's Sky Waypoint 4.0 has now released on Nintendo's Switch, porting the universe into your hands. The sheer scale of the game is a tight fit for the Switch's hardware specs as it offers multi-player, procedural world generation, and limitless planets to explore. Just how well does this monumental title translate to the mobile form factor? What has been sacrificed from the PS4 version? Graphics, performance, loading, and much more are covered here in our IGN performance review.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Sojourn
Command the battlefield as Overwatch 2's new Damage hero, Sojourn, with these tips and tricks to get you started. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/overwatch-2/
IGN
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
IGN
Two Point Campus - Halloween Trailer
Two Point Campus' Halloween update features new items, costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the trailer to see what to expect in this spooky update and get ready to survive a zombie invasion. Two Point Campus' Halloween update is available now.
IGN
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Opening Movie Trailer
Check out the thrilling opening movie from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a peek at the characters, foes, and more. Three different legends are about to unfold. Determine the fates of Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious “C” in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series.
IGN
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
Comments / 0