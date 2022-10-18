Engage Kiss Season 2 Release Date: It Will Be Renewed or Not?

Making an original anime series is always one of the hardest things to do because you don’t have anything to base it on, and it should always be interesting to watch. This has nothing to do with Engage Kiss, the latest anime series, which has won over many anime fans.

The anime was full of plot twists that didn’t make sense, crazy character changes, and amazing fights that will keep people watching for a long time.

Fans of the show are wondering when the second season will come out. So far, this is all we know.

Renewal Status

The second season of Engage Kiss has not been confirmed as of yet. Even though we haven’t heard from official sources, rumors say that season 2 of Engage Kiss will probably come out in 2023.

The sound director for Engage Kiss, Takeshi Takadera, gave fans hints about season 2. He wrote:

We hope you enjoyed the last episode of Engage Kiss. I don’t know when, but I can’t wait for the second season to start. I’d like to see you again.

Release Date and Time

The 13th episode of Engage Kiss is set to come out on September 24.

“Unsolved Grand Finale,” the season 1 finale, will be available on Crunchyroll at the following times around the world:

Pacific Time – 10 AM

Eastern Time – 1 PM

British Time – 6 PM

European Time – 7 PM

India Time –10.30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Australia Time – 2.30 AM

Game As A Sequel

“Engage Kill,” a game based on the anime “Engage Kiss,” was first announced on April 24, 2022. Square Enix will make it into a mobile game that can be played on both Android and IOS. On September 25, 2022, a new opening animation was shown to the public. The game is the second part of season 1.

Rumours & Leaks

The largest streaming site in China, Bilibili, made a mistake and listed the anime Engage Kiss as having 26 episodes instead of 13. Sneaky, who leaks information about anime, wrote this on their Twitter account.

Sneaky, an anime leaker on Twitter, says that his source has told him that season 2 will be announced on January 7, 2023.

Next Official Update

On January 7, 2023, Engage Kiss will have an event in Tokyo. Most of the cast will be there. This includes Soma Saito (who plays Shu Ogata), Saya Aizawa (who plays Kisara), Lynn (who plays Ayano Yugiri), Rumi Okubo (who plays Sharon Holy Grail), and Akari Kito (who plays Kanna Ogata). During this event, we will probably hear something about season 2.

As you may know, whether or not the show will continue depends on how well the Blu-rays sell, how popular the show is, and how much time the staff has (studio). We don’t have enough information about Blu-ray sales, but we can determine how popular the series is by looking at the websites that rank anime.

The Engage Kiss anime has a 7.07/10 rating on MyAnimeList, a 3.4/5 rating on Anime-Planet, and a 6.5/10 rating on IMDB. This isn’t great enough for a second season to be ordered immediately, but it’s also not bad enough for the show to be canceled.

The third and final factor is the studio’s availability, where Engage Kiss fans will get bad news. Next year, A-1 Pictures, in charge of animation, will have much to do. The studio is working on more than 5 anime series, including Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Solo Leveling, Eisen Flugel, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends.

Also, like Engage Kiss, Lycoris Recoil is an original anime that was also made by A-1 Pictures. Lycoris Recoil is more popular than Engage Kiss, so if A-1 Pictures had to choose between the two, they would focus on Lycoris Recoil and make a second season. This is because they think it will make more money.

Engage Kiss Overview

Bayron City is a first-of-its-kind city built on a newly discovered energy source. Every person who lives there can expect to live in luxury and comfort. Engage Kiss is an original anime romantic comedy that isn’t based on anything else.

The story is about Shu, who lost his family—his father, mother, and little sister—in a situation involving demons. From then on, Shu made up his mind to get back at his family. But he thinks that maybe his little sister is still alive.

Even though Shu lives in a wealthy city, he barely has enough money to get by because he spends too much.

But his demon partner Kisara is always there to help him in any way she can. She found a way to get in touch with him so she could help him when he needed it.

Her most important way to get power is to kiss Shu. On the other hand, because of the deal, he made with Kisara, Shu keeps forgetting things. Shu used to date a girl named Ayano. He doesn’t remember much about her, but she now helps him protect the city. But will Shu ever be able to get his family back?

The Storyline

In the new romantic comedy series Engage Kiss, Bayron City is a famous and well-known place that people worldwide have heard of. It’s not part of any country, but the sudden appearance of demon hazards makes the city very uneasy.

Private companies and government agencies fight against these D hazards without telling the public. The main character of the series is Shu, a young man who runs a small company to fight demons.

A high school girl named Kirasa, who goes to school in Bayron City, signs a contract with Shu to help him fight the D hazards, even though she is really a demon. Still, she is always there for him on his way.

Popularity

More people are watching the first season of Engage Kiss now than they did before. When the show first aired, it was seen by many people, and its popularity has only grown. People who watch the show are looking forward to the next episode, and there has been talking about a possible second season.

Rating

Everyone judges a show by how many stars it has. Most of the time, the ratings are the best way to tell if a show will stay on the air. The higher the ratings, the more likely you will live. The show has a good rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb and an average audience rating of 7.40 on MyAnimeList.

Review

The manga with the same name as the anime, Engage Kiss, was where the idea for the anime came from. Just now, this information came out. The first episode came out the week before last Saturday. If you have never seen this anime before, I know that you will surely like it.