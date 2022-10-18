Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
South Gloucestershire green hydrogen unit gets £2.5m from council
A new facility to produce and store green hydrogen is set to receive £2.5m in council funding. The unit is being developed by Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire. It aims to transform industries that are difficult to decarbonise, like aviation, shipping and haulage. Planes, ships...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
At-risk bus routes saved by local councils
Several bus routes which faced being axed at the end of the month have now been saved. In September Stagecoach East said it could no longer run 18 routes in Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk. But the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) said other companies have now come...
BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
BBC
Staff at Devon and Cornwall colleges walk out in strike over pay
A three-day staff strike is taking place at two Cornwall and Devon colleges over a pay offer. Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at City College Plymouth and Truro and Penwith College are striking from 18 to 20 October. A 2.5% pay recommendation from an employer body has...
BBC
Ruja Ignatova: Leaked police notes may have alerted FBI-wanted Cryptoqueen
Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", received police information about investigations into her $4bn (£3.5bn) cryptocurrency fraud before she disappeared, it is claimed. The 42-year-old Bulgarian-born woman is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Files seen by the BBC from...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
BBC
Hull Fair: Sunday opening could ease crowds, traders say
Removing a traditional Sunday "break day" could help alleviate huge crowds who flock to Hull Fair during its opening weekend, a traders group said. The first Saturday of the 2022 event was considered the busiest day on record by organisers, with 400,000 people visiting across the week. Hull City Council...
