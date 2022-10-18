Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
WKBW-TV
Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Ottawa Sens Alternate Captain Claude Giroux’s Wife, Ryanne Giroux
The Ottawa Senators got a new alternate captain when Claude Giroux signed with the team in July 2022. Unknown to most, Claude Giroux’s wife, Ryanne Giroux, has a connection to the franchise. The couple have limited activity on social media, but Ryanne Giroux is a noticeable presence at his games, leaving fans craving more. They want to know more about who she is and their relationship. So we reveal her background in this Ryanne Giroux wiki.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
Goal of the Season? Suzuki's nasty flip, Rakell's no-look early entries
Canadiens captain takes page out of Datsyuk's book, Penguins forward uses sixth sense. Nicholas Suzuki skates in on a penalty shot, makes a beautiful move and chips the puck over the pad, extending the Canadiens lead to 5-0 in 2nd. 00:31 •. The only thing better than one ridiculously incredible...
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
NHL
Mayers feels at home returning to the Blues
Former Blue joined the front office in 2021-22 as Community and Youth Hockey Advisor. Jamal Mayers has kept busy in his post-playing days. The 15-year NHL veteran retired in 2013 and quickly adjusted to life after hockey, contributing to NHL Network before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in a dual broadcasting and community relations role.
NHL
Dahlin not slowing down after record-setting start to season for Sabres
Defenseman driven to succeed with 'fearless' style of play, trust from coaches. Rasmus Dahlin was talking about the Buffalo Sabres as a group, but he used one word that would best describe his record start to the season. "Fearless." Dahlin became the first NHL defenseman to open a season with...
Yardbarker
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Home Opener
Chicago plays their first home game at the United Center of the 2022-23 season against Detroit. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a three-game road trip to start the season, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the...
NHL
Ullmark's Stellar Showing Secures SO Win for B's
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was asking, politely, for one more stop. "Please make another save," he said. "That's the only thing going through my mind." Boston's bench boss had plenty of time to hope for the best as the Ducks pounced on a Bruins' turnover deep in Anaheim own end that left all three Black & Gold skaters below the circles. Linus Ullmark was alone on an island as a trio of Ducks stormed all the way back up the ice with Ryan Strome leading what was nearly a 3-on-0 and the game on his stick.
NHL
CBJ introduce new Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 season
Presale for the team's new alternate jersey starts today at 12 p.m. ET exclusively online. The Columbus Blue Jackets today unveiled the club's new Reverse Retro 2022 jersey for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL® collaborated with teams to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The Blue Jackets will debut their new alternate jersey on Wednesday, November 23 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Preds Drop Fourth Straight to Columbus
Blue Jackets Rally Late, Score Four Goals in Third Period. The Predators extended their losing streak to four games Thursday with a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Nashville's 'Herd' Line of Tanner Jeannot, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin combined for six points on the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
