kidsactivitiesblog.com
U is for Umbrella Craft – Preschool U Craft
Making an ‘U is for umbrella craft’ is a fun way to introduce another letter of the alphabet. This Letter U Craft is one of our favorite letter U activities for preschoolers because the word umbrella starts with U and the letter craft is shaped like the letter U. This letter U preschool craft works well at home or in the preschool classroom.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
T Is For Tiger. Letter T Craft
Making an ‘T is for tiger craft’ is a fun way to introduce a new letter of the alphabet. This Letter T Craft is one of our favorite letter T activities for preschoolers because the word tiger starts with R and the letter craft is shaped like the letter T. This letter T preschool craft works well at home or in the preschool classroom.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
DIY Lego Costume
How cute is this DIY LEGO costume? Would your LEGO enthusiast love to wear a giant DIY LEGO costume for Halloween this year? Let us help you with this fun idea – just one of our many homemade Halloween costumes. We at Kids Activities Blog just love costumes like this that are cheap and easy to make!
