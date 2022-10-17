ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Outsider.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction

Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
People

Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

The three notable music figures were inducted into the famed organization during a ceremony on Sunday featuring appearances from Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and more country stars The latest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees are here! Musicians Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley as well as Nashville record executive Joe Galante were welcomed into the famed institution during a ceremony held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater on Sunday. "This is one of the greatest nights for me as a country...
Whiskey Riff

From “Bocephus” To The “The King,” The Best Nicknames In Country Music

Country music is known for its wild characters and crazy stories. Like Merle Haggard recording “Pancho and Lefty” while blacked out, Waylon Jennings’ $25,000 bathroom break, Willie and Merle going through 52 cases of beer backstage and many many more that will never make their way to the public, the artists that gave the genre its outlaw reputation earned it in every sense of the word.
Whiskey Riff

In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”

Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Popculture

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Legend, Dead at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of the most iconic country music singers of all time, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90. Lynn passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her family confirmed, per The Guardian. In a statement confirming her passing, Lynn's family said, "our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills." The family also asked for privacy and confirmed a memorial will be announced at a later date.
CMT

Gary LeVox Reflects On What He Has Learned With Rascal Flatts And Talks Solo Country Career

It’s been two decades since Rascal Flatts was propelled into the spotlight with their self-titled debut album. The country-pop trio comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney reached the pinnacle of success when they became one of the top-selling groups in modern country history. The Grand Ole Opry members have sold 20 million albums, scored 12 No.1 singles, and have received more accolades than any ensemble in the country format.
