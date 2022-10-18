Read full article on original website
Robert Lane
3d ago
How does a Democratic Pastor oppose bigotry when he supports the murder of innocents by abortion. I don't wanna hear he doesn't because if he's a Democrat, he does because that's the platform of the DNC.
Robert
3d ago
How can you be a pastor and grew up Republican and fall so low. How can a Christian be a Democrat? They are for everything the Bible is against.
cardinalnews.org
Voter Guide: Southwest & Southside Virginia
Election Day is only a few weeks away. Cardinal News’ voter guide answers common voter questions so you’re ready to cast your vote, including on how and where you can vote, who is running in the 5th, 6th, and 9th districts, and what will be on ballots in Southwest and Southside Virginia. We also cover how redistricting affected congressional districts in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Why are the 6th and 9th districts so predictably Republican?
We are just weeks away from midterm elections that could upend the nation’s political dynamics and … if you’re in much of Virginia, you might not even notice. To be sure, Virginia does have two hotly contested House districts whose outcome could tip the balance: In Hampton Roads’ 2nd District, Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria faces a strong challenge from Republican Jen Kiggans, and in the 7th District between Richmond and Northern Virginia, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger faces a hot race against Republican Yesli Vega.
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
Washington Examiner
Virginia state delegate trolls liberals, suggests new dictionary word: 'Libinition'
One of Virginia’s Republican state delegates has suggested that “libinition” be added to the dictionary to represent how woke liberals are “applying alternative definitions to words.”. In addition to providing the definition, Del. Tim Anderson, who represents Virginia’s 83rd District, offered examples, including “if you disagree...
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
NBC Washington
176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place
Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote. The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters. But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket,...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Inside Nova
Gov. Youngkin on new transgender policies: ‘It’s the law’
The public has only a few days left to comment on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools, and Youngkin is making it clear that he expects school systems to follow the changes once they are finalized. “It’s the law,” Youngkin said in an...
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Franklin News Post
'Children will die,' trans advocate tells state board regarding model policies
When Oliver Lesher’s family in Chesterfield County discovered he was transgender, his grandmother condemned him and it caused ruptures in family relationships that resulted in him being asked to leave home. “Overnight, I lost everything,” Lesher told the State Board of Education Thursday. Despite being thrown out, Lesher...
virginiamercury.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
cardinalnews.org
‘Genius Grant’ honoree Betts to speak at University of Lynchburg; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. ‘Genius Grant’ honoree Betts to speak at University of Lynchburg. Reginald Dwayne Betts, a poet, essayist, playwright and lawyer, will be featured at the next Thornton Reading at the University...
cbs17
New Virginia law will allow people to register, vote at polls this year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, people can register and vote on the same day — even on Election Day. The new law is meant to break barriers...
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
cardinalnews.org
Anniversary of Yorktown is a day to remember Virginia’s contributions
Charles Cornwallis was so embarrassed that he called in sick to work. As Lieutenant General of the British forces in the War for American Independence, Lord Cornwallis was charged with securing the Southern colonies in what was called the “Southern strategy,” which meant the British would secure Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Conquering the South would apply pressure on George Washington’s forces further north with the result being the colonies would return to the British fold. To take the South, Cornwallis used an operational plan of “clear and hold”: He would take small pieces of territory one battle at a time, impose sovereignty over said territory, and then move on to the next. But even when Continental regulars were losing battles against British regulars, the Continentals were draining British resources and morale. Cornwallis also believed local Loyalists would rise up in the Southern colonies to match American militia, also called irregulars or partisans, but that loyalist support never materialized. And the American irregulars harried and skirmished British supply lines and scouting parties sufficiently to make Cornwallis’ life hell.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
2022 Virginia general election: What Chesterfield voters will see on their ballots
Chesterfield has two congressional races -- the 1st District race and the 4th District race -- a board of supervisors race and a $540 million bond referendum.
