‘It’s you versus them’: How Maryland volleyball became the nation’s best blocking team [Baltimore Sun]
When freshman outside hitter Laila Ivey stuffed a kill attempt to put the finishing touch on Maryland volleyball’s straight-set upset of then-No. 9 Purdue on Sunday, it gave the program its first road win against a top-10 opponent since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2014. Days afterward, the...
UWPD investigating sharing of 'sensitive' photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team
University of Wisconsin-Madison police are investigating the circulation of "private photos and video" of Badgers volleyball players, including from inside the team’s locker room. The athletic department released a statement on the matter Wednesday after the images were being shared online. The materials originated on the phone of a...
Gophers volleyball earns sweep at Iowa [Pioneer Press]
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers volleyball team rolled over Iowa 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (11-6, 6-3 Big Ten) with 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks, while Naya Gros had six kills and eight blocks. Melani Shaffmaster added 29 assists and 10 digs.
Open Jim: Should Jim Leonhard have gone for 2 vs. Michigan State?
Check out this week’s Open Jim podcast for my take on why it’s way too early to jump off the Jim Leonhard bandwagon. I also answer the following three featured questions from this week’s mailbag:. If you have a burning question you want answered, tweet me at...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule for Friday
The college football schedule is getting closer to Saturday's action as the Week 8 calendar turns to the games on Friday. There are two matchups today, one out of the AAC and another from Conference USA that could have an effect on how those conference races turn out. Here's your viewers guide to ...
Hawkeyes 4th, Cyclones 8th in preseason AP women's basketball poll [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa :: CR-Hawkeyes-4th-Cyclones-8th-in-preseason-AP-womens-b-1018]
Oct. 18—The Iowa Hawkeyes will go into the 2022-23 women's basketball season as the fourth-ranked team in the nation, according to the Associated Press. It is Iowa's highest preseason ranking since 1994, when the Hawkeyes also opened at No. 4. Iowa went 24-8 last season, shared the Big Ten...
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's rout of Bemidji State
Ten years and a day earlier, Bemidji State spoiled the University of Wisconsin's debut at LaBahn Arena by blanking the Badgers. Last November, the Beavers got another shutout, with goalie Hannah Hogenson in a starring role in a scoreless tie. Another stunner on Thursday? No chance, not with the way...
Penn State Lady Lions notebook: How the teams' added toughness could mean more wins [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Oct. 19—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State point guard Makenna Marisa barked out defensive orders on the court of the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday morning and pulled younger players to the side. The Lady Lions played 5-on-5 basketball with the winner of the point remaining on the court. They...
Wisconsin men's hockey prepares for 'another big-time team'
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday, and coach Tony Granato says the Badgers have kept going despite an 0-4 start. Locations. Return to Duluth has special significance for this Wisconsin defenseman. Luke LaMaster had his career derailed by two...
