Illinois State

big10central.com

UWPD investigating sharing of 'sensitive' photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team

University of Wisconsin-Madison police are investigating the circulation of "private photos and video" of Badgers volleyball players, including from inside the team’s locker room. The athletic department released a statement on the matter Wednesday after the images were being shared online. The materials originated on the phone of a...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Gophers volleyball earns sweep at Iowa [Pioneer Press]

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers volleyball team rolled over Iowa 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (11-6, 6-3 Big Ten) with 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks, while Naya Gros had six kills and eight blocks. Melani Shaffmaster added 29 assists and 10 digs.
IOWA CITY, IA
big10central.com

Open Jim: Should Jim Leonhard have gone for 2 vs. Michigan State?

Check out this week’s Open Jim podcast for my take on why it’s way too early to jump off the Jim Leonhard bandwagon. I also answer the following three featured questions from this week’s mailbag:. If you have a burning question you want answered, tweet me at...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
big10central.com

Hawkeyes 4th, Cyclones 8th in preseason AP women's basketball poll [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa :: CR-Hawkeyes-4th-Cyclones-8th-in-preseason-AP-womens-b-1018]

Oct. 18—The Iowa Hawkeyes will go into the 2022-23 women's basketball season as the fourth-ranked team in the nation, according to the Associated Press. It is Iowa's highest preseason ranking since 1994, when the Hawkeyes also opened at No. 4. Iowa went 24-8 last season, shared the Big Ten...
IOWA CITY, IA
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's rout of Bemidji State

Ten years and a day earlier, Bemidji State spoiled the University of Wisconsin's debut at LaBahn Arena by blanking the Badgers. Last November, the Beavers got another shutout, with goalie Hannah Hogenson in a starring role in a scoreless tie. Another stunner on Thursday? No chance, not with the way...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's hockey prepares for 'another big-time team'

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday, and coach Tony Granato says the Badgers have kept going despite an 0-4 start. Locations. Return to Duluth has special significance for this Wisconsin defenseman. Luke LaMaster had his career derailed by two...
MADISON, WI

