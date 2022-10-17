ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Minnesota’s top 2023 girls’ basketball recruit will announce college choice Wednesday [Star Tribune]

By Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune
 4 days ago
Hawkeyes 4th, Cyclones 8th in preseason AP women's basketball poll [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa :: CR-Hawkeyes-4th-Cyclones-8th-in-preseason-AP-womens-b-1018]

Oct. 18—The Iowa Hawkeyes will go into the 2022-23 women's basketball season as the fourth-ranked team in the nation, according to the Associated Press. It is Iowa's highest preseason ranking since 1994, when the Hawkeyes also opened at No. 4. Iowa went 24-8 last season, shared the Big Ten...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Big Ten midseason awards: Success, disappointment, bowl projections [Star Tribune :: MS-BIG-TEN-MIDSEASON-AWARDS-SUCCESS-DISAPPOINTMENT-BOWL-PROJECTIONS-20221020]

The college football season has surpassed the halfway point, with most teams having played six games or more. In the Big Ten, there's been a little bit of everything so far. You want chaos? Illinois, the team picked by media members to finish last in the West Division, is the co-leader with Purdue and has the inside track to Indianapolis.
ALABAMA STATE
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's rout of Bemidji State

Ten years and a day earlier, Bemidji State spoiled the University of Wisconsin's debut at LaBahn Arena by blanking the Badgers. Last November, the Beavers got another shutout, with goalie Hannah Hogenson in a starring role in a scoreless tie. Another stunner on Thursday? No chance, not with the way...
MADISON, WI
UWPD investigating sharing of 'sensitive' photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team

University of Wisconsin-Madison police are investigating the circulation of "private photos and video" of Badgers volleyball players, including from inside the team’s locker room. The athletic department released a statement on the matter Wednesday after the images were being shared online. The materials originated on the phone of a...
MADISON, WI
Open Jim: Should Jim Leonhard have gone for 2 vs. Michigan State?

Check out this week’s Open Jim podcast for my take on why it’s way too early to jump off the Jim Leonhard bandwagon. I also answer the following three featured questions from this week’s mailbag:. If you have a burning question you want answered, tweet me at...
MADISON, WI

