Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
wabe.org
The House That Norm Built
Celebrate with THIS OLD HOUSE’s Norm Abram before he hangs up his toolbelt one last time. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
To The Contrary
A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
Artist Sean Fahie uses graphic design, watercolor and acrylic paint to bring visions to life
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of the Arts,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. Sean Fahie is an illustrator and author living in Atlanta. Both in writing and through his watercolor and acrylic painting, Fahie tells stories — “whether that comes from a silly story in my mind, or from a conversation with a friend over a little night cap,” he says.
wabe.org
GSU hosts author Joan Morgan as part of grant-funded project on intersectionality in the South
Intersectionality, a term first coined by scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw in the mid-1980s, considers how identity influences how people in society are seen through the perspective of race, class, gender and location. At Georgia State University, a funding grant provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will support a three-and-a-half-year...
wabe.org
Tenants living with mental illness are being forced out of a Southwest Atlanta complex, nonprofit says
Twenty-one tenants living with mental illness face eviction after new management took over their southwest Atlanta complex. The residents got their housing at the Adams House apartment complex through the nonprofit organization 3Keys Inc. The nonprofit helps provide housing to people dealing with homelessness and mental illness. 3Keys once had...
wabe.org
Above The Noise
Take a deeper look at research and facts behind controversial and trending news topics. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
WABE News Quiz, October 21, 2022
#1. Which former U.S. president is coming to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic candidates?. #2. Starting this week, you can now buy what device over the counter in the U.S.?. #3. Do Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s honorary sheriff’s badges carry any law enforcement authority?. #4. Which...
wabe.org
Jermaine Dupri talks producing, finding talent over 25 years of So So Def
For nearly 30 years, Atlanta has been home to Jermaine Dupri’s record label So So Def – a label responsible for a sound that helped propel a fusion of hip hop and R&B well beyond the South. On this edition of “Closer Look,” we revisit host Rose Scott’s...
wabe.org
Intersectional studies at Georgia State University; Record executive Jermaine Dupri
On this edition of Closer Look: Georgia State University has a grant to support intersectional studies. An upcoming forum will focus on the American South and Black feminism. And we revisit a conversation with record executive, music producer and artist, Jermaine Dupri.
wabe.org
WABE and NPR politics team hash out Georgia candidate debates, polls, voter mobilization
It’s been three years since the NPR Politics Podcast was in Atlanta, and ahead of the Georgia midterms in the battleground state, WABE is taping the podcast live with co-hosts like Asma Khalid and Susan Davis. The taping at the Buckhead Theatre comes just days after Georgia candidates sparred...
Comments / 0