Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says. Edi Rama began a three-day visit on Sunday, meeting with caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The two discussed common challenges facing the countries, “with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” Lapid’s office said. Rama’s trip came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services. The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
Protest against Iranian regime draws thousands in Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered in Germany’s capital Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran, where a movement sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police has evolved into a challenge to the Islamic Republic. Berlin police...
Sudan official: Deaths from southern tribal clashes at 220
CAIRO (AP) — A senior health official says two days of tribal fighting in Sudan’s south has killed at least 220 people, marking one the deadliest bouts of tribal violence in recent years. The unrest added to the woes of an African nation mired in civil conflict and political chaos. Fighting in Blue Nile province, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, reignited earlier this month over a land dispute. It pits the Hausa tribe, with origins across West Africa, against the Berta people. The tensions escalated Wednesday and Thursday in the town of Wad el-Mahi on the border with Ethiopia. That’s according to the director general of the provincial health ministry.
CNN Exclusive: After Ukraine, Biden administration turns to Musk’s satellite internet for Iran
The White House has engaged in talks with Elon Musk about the possibility of setting up SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink inside Iran, multiple officials familiar with the discussions told CNN. The conversations, which have not been previously reported, come as the Biden administration searches for ways to support...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog says it’s removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. The announcement on Friday was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials. The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan made “significant progress” in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies. Being on the gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
US official says Russia’s purported fears of Ukraine using a dirty bomb are ‘transparently false’
Russia’s defense minister accused Ukrainians of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a claim that was strongly refuted by US officials on Sunday as a Russian false flag operation. The allegation from Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu came during a phone call with US Defense Secretary...
Saudi Arabia: Crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel. The acknowledgement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Sunday came hours after Algeria’s presidency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending because of health reasons, spurring speculation about his condition. Royal doctors advised Prince Mohammed not to fly long distances to avoid the “trauma’” on his middle ear. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne.
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region’s governor said the Su-30 fighter jet that came down Sunday hit a two-story building housing two families. Another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk on Oct. 17, killing 15 people. Sunday’s crash was the 11th reported noncombat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Macron: Ukraine to decide time, terms of peace with Russia
Rome (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday it’s up to Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia, and he cautioned that the end of war “can’t be the consecration of the law of the strongest.”. Speaking at the opening of...
Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
ROME (AP) — The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on the appointment of bishops. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement. It said the Vatican was committed to “constructive dialogue” with China on implementing the accord and in improving bilateral relations. Full details of the agreement never have been made public. In the past, conservative Catholics slammed the Vatican-China deal in view of China’s persecution of people practicing their religions. China’s Catholics have been divided for decades between those who belong to an official, state-sanctioned church and an underground church loyal to the pontiff.
Ukraine orchestra’s leader debuts at Met with Russian opera
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been quite a year for conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson. She formed the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra from scratch and led it on a 12-city tour. Wilson has some Ukrainian roots and felt she had to do something to help that country after Russia invaded it in February Now she’s gone straight to the Metropolitan Opera in New York for her conducting debut. She’s conducting a Russian opera by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Met’s orchestra. Wilson says Russian culture shouldn’t be tainted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. And she notes that Soviet authorities tried to silence Shostakovich so she says staging his opera is a slap in the face to Putin.
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. That’s according to an official document prepared by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Centre and seen by The Associated Press. It states that about 40 girls and women between ages 13 and 80 were raped in the town of Sheraro in northwestern Tigray. The document does not say who is believed to be responsible for the sexual violence or when it occurred. The internal document reports 159 individuals have been shot dead in the Tahtay Adiyabo, Dedebit and Tselemti areas of Tigray. A conflict between Ethiopian and Tigray forces started nearly two years ago.
Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s government is clamping down on the country’s opposition a day after more than 60 people were killed in protests around the country. On Friday, prominent opposition leader Succes Masra said that security forces were ransacking the national headquarters of his political party. Meanwhile, a government decree has suspended the activities of seven opposition parties including Masra’s for a period of three months. On Thursday, protesters took to the streets in the capital, N’Djamena, as well as several other cities in the West African nation to protest against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby extending his time in power by two more years.
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines. Authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The Philippine aviation agency said the airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft. Photos showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage. The airline said the Airbus A330 from Incheon attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt. It said all passengers evacuated on the plane’s escape slides.
Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty
BEIRUT (AP) — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops and brought back to shore. He says he’d do it again since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said on Friday that Lebanon’s economic meltdown has plunged into poverty as many as 93% of Palestinians living in camps across the tiny Mideast country — or in overcrowded housing outside the camps. It says many risk their lives in search of a better future abroad. UNRWA appealed for $13 million in aid that would enable it to provide much-needed cash assistance to the refugees.
