Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
KEYT
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that’s been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years. The closure of fabric.com is the online retailer’s latest cost-cutting move. Thursday is the last day customers can place an order on the site. It’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. An Amazon spokesperson says the company will work with staff to help them “identify other opportunities” at Amazon, including at nearby warehouses. The spokesperson says employees who do not stay with Amazon will be given severance.
KEYT
Philippines to buy US aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a contract to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and says his administration has “secured an alternative supply from the United States.” Marcos Jr. says the Philippine government would attempt to get back part of the down payment it made to the Russian aircraft manufacturer. It is the first time Marcos Jr., who took office in June, has commented publicly on the touchy issue involving Russia. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, secured and signed the deal to buy the Mi-17 helicopters but decided in June to cancel the contract due to fears of possible Western sanctions.
