Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino , 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard , 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.

The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is still sought after in Europe.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after Milan director Daniele Massaro said they would meet with the 23-year-old’s father at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday to discuss a new contract. The Daily Express reports the Portugal star is believed to be one of the Blues’ top transfer targets as Graham Potter looks to improve his attacking options.

And according to the Daily Mail, former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick has held further managerial talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder ‘s replacement. It will be the 41-year-old’s first full-time step into management.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leandro Trossard : 90 min reports Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with his former Brighton forward at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls’ former sporting director Dan Ashworth also wants to take the 27-year-old Belgium international to Newcastle. Joao Felix : The Here We Go podcast says the 22-year-old Manchester United target is in a tense situation with Atletico Madrid and boss Diego Simeone as the Spanish club insist the Portugal forward is not for sale.

Related
SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
SkySports

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
theScore

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after ambitious project falls flat

Aston Villa dismissed Steven Gerrard as head coach following Thursday's demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Fulham. The 42-year-old's departure follows two busy transfer windows that featured the costly arrivals of Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho; Coutinho was Gerrard's former teammate at Liverpool. "You know, and I know, that I...
Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last weekend’s stormy defeat at Liverpool.The Catalan, who says he did not hear any offensive chanting himself, also believes City will learn lessons on and off the field from what occurred at Anfield on Sunday.Liverpool expressed their disappointment at “vile” chanting from City fans, as well graffiti also referring to the two 1980s disasters, after the game.Guardiola’s response at a press conference on Friday was the first public comment made by anyone from City on the matter since the tempestuous...
Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the “bad behaviour” that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea.Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand the forward down for Saturday’s match at Chelsea.The frontman admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best...
Yardbarker

Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star

Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star

Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender. Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.
Yardbarker

When Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man Utd return after Chelsea axe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance after the 37-year-old was punished for refusing to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham earlier this week. Ronaldo was named on the bench for the game and with United leading by two goals...
Jurgen Klopp ‘very sure’ Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking

Jurgen Klopp says he is "very sure" that Steven Gerrard will bounce back from his sacking from Aston Villa. "I don't think we have to worry now about Stevie ... he knows the game long enough and knows these kinds of things can happen," the Liverpool boss said. He added: "We all get knocks, it's all about how we respond."The former Reds manager lost his job after the side's 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday, 20 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Aston Villa immediately sack Steven Gerrard following Fulham defeatJurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownershipJurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to go on as a sub against Spurs

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, 19 October. The Manchester United manager confirmed that the forward will continue to play for the team after his early departure from Old Trafford stirred rumours of tension. While the player remains "an important part of the squad," the Dutch manager added that it is "important" that he trains alone and misses Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge. "Football is a team sport," he said, and failure to "fulfil certain standards" must have consequences, he insisted. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awardsMan United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitchF1 star Daniel Ricciardo rides horse through paddock flanked by cowboy playing guitar
