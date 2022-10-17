Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
Mike Brown faces former team as Kings visit Warriors
Mike Brown will get to take a bow in front of his former fans Sunday night when the ex-assistant coach
NBA
Scottie Barnes leaves Heat game with sprained right ankle
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes sprained his right ankle during the first half of Saturday’s 112-109 road loss to the Heat and did not return. Initial x-rays were negative, with further examination pending according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Barnes, 21, scored 11 points in 13 minutes before spraining his...
NBA
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA
"It's Just A Fun Environment" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Denver
Ushering in the new era of Jazz basketball couldn't have gone any better. After so much noise was made this offseason regarding the construction of Utah's roster, the hiring of new head coach Will Hardy, and what the team's expectations were, many figured the result of Wednesday night's season opener against the title-contending Nuggets was already predicted.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Hornets 112
Pelicans (2-0), Hornets (1-1) New Orleans’ recent history is filled with slow starts to the regular season, but this Pelicans squad looks much different from many of those from the past decade. New Orleans improved to 2-0 overall for the first time since 2018-19, building a quick lead Friday, before Charlotte rallied and created some fourth-quarter drama. However, the Pelicans regained control down the stretch, remaining unbeaten. After winning its first two road games in a regular season for the first time in a dozen years, New Orleans will open its home slate Sunday vs. Utah.
NBA
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
NBA
The Riffcast: Overtime in Minnesota, Jazz start season 2-0
Winning plays come in a variety of ways, and on Friday, it was a foul. Mike Conley sent Rudy Gobert to the line, and it worked out for Utah. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 24 points and 13 rebounds. JP Chunga recapped the Jazz’s 132-126 overtime win. Catch The Riffcast on...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: 25 names to watch in 2022-23 season
Expect bouts with déjà vu this season watching one of the latest refinements to the game of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The famous silhouette emblazoned on the floor at American Airlines Center provides at least some of the inspiration for Doncic’s one-legged midrange fadeaway that Dirk Nowitzki first made famous during a 21-year Hall of Fame run in Dallas. Consider it just the latest in an already absurdly deep bag that continues to propel the 23-year-old to the forefront of the Kia MVP conversation.
NBA
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs
PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' defensive victory in Philadelphia
When the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers met at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, it was some old-school Eastern Conference basketball, with both teams scoring less than a point per possession. The Bucks were on the right side of a 90-88 final score, withstanding a fourth-quarter comeback from the Sixers....
NBA
Roundball Roundup: What Rudy Gobert provides for the Wolves
Jim Petersen (Bally Sports North) is one of the best analysts on League Pass. He’s been singing the praises of Rudy Gobert since he arrived on the scene as a top defender. In Rudy’s first game for Minnesota, Jim noticed appreciation for the big man. “Well when he...
NBA
Pacers Find Their Fire in First Win of Season
If you didn’t know any better on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, you might have thought the Pacers were closing out a playoff series. Bennedict Mathurin was screaming and flexing after big shots. Tyrese Haliburton was shouting and clapping after forcing a turnover. And the trio of Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, and Goga Bitadze were doing their best impersonation of Rik Smits and the Davis brothers, swatting shots, throwing down dunks, and stirring things up.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Magic 120
On a night during which Jaylen Brown didn’t have his best stuff, Derrick White stepped up and teamed up with Jayson Tatum to lead Boston to its third straight victory to open the season. White and Tatum combined to score 15 straight points for Boston from the 5:55 mark...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
NBA
Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: 10/21
After struggling on Tuesday, we’ve been much better the last two days. The first day can always be a battle with how little we know, but I feel like we have a grasp after seeing every team play. How these teams develop in the offseason is the most challenging thing to evaluate, but it’s critical to act on any significant changes as swiftly as possible.
NBA
5 takeaways from Celtics' road victory over rival Heat
MIAMI – There figured to be a little grudge aspect to the Heat’s clash Friday night against their rivals, the Boston Celtics, at FTX Arena. After all, when we last saw these teams on the floor together, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler went for the hero moment in a two-point game, dribbling up court and right into a 3-pointer from the top with 16 seconds – and one Miami timeout – left.
Comments / 0