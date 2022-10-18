TV tonight: who will win the 2022 Mercury prize?

Mercury Prize 2022 With Free Now: Album of the Year

9pm, BBC Four

After being cancelled at the last minute in September because of the Queen’s death, the much-coveted Mercury prize 2022 will finally be announced tonight at the Apollo in London. Lauren Laverne is on hosting duties, with live performances by nominees including Self Esteem, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Kojey Radical and Sam Fender, Joy Crookes, Gwenno, Yard Act, Nova Twins, Fergus McCreadie and Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler. Hollie Richardson

Rob Burrow: Living With MND

7pm, BBC Two

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow feels like a prisoner in his own body with motor neurone disease. But, as he tells his kids in this heartstring-tugging documentary, “I’m not giving in until my last breath.” His optimism and humour is infectious, even in the face of the bleakest realities. “I wouldn’t plan for six games away!” he tells his consultant when she asks him to look at planning end-of-life care as he would a game of rugby. HR

Greta Thunberg is questioned by Amol Rajan for the latest of his BBC Two interviews. Photograph: Sophie Deveson/BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg: Amol Rajan Interviews

7.30pm, BBC Two

It’s hard to believe that global environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg – a “modern icon” to some and an “alarmist pariah” to others – is still a teenager (she is 19 years old). In this carefully approached but ultimately probing chat, Amol Rajan questions the activist on fracking, greenwashing, entering politics and Elon Musk (which prompts her to burst out laughing). HR

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

Yes, ’tis the season when all manner of ghouls are let loose. But enough about political party conferences. To mark Halloween week, the remaining bakers are tasked with conjuring up an apple cake and, for their showstopper, a spooky piñata (presumably filled with enough sweets to keep every trick or treater in the district happy). Ali Catterall

Make Me Prime Minister

9.15pm, Channel 4

Jackie Weaver finally gets the authority she deserves, as she takes on the role of PM in tonight’s episode (but it’s very unfortunate that she chooses purple rosettes, forgetting that it is Ukip’s colour). The teams set off on regional campaigns – and in a mirror of Liz Truss’s recent public relations disaster, this includes local radio interviews. HR

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

10pm, Dave

Can Mel Giedroyc and her shamelessly evil assistant Lou Sanders bring out the worst in Stephen Mangan, Josh Pugh and Ellie Taylor? Confessions include kicking a friend after a ouzo binge, behaving in a shameful way on a VIP cruise and being responsible for an elderly celebrity’s missing post. And they’re just the ones that won’t make you wince. Hannah Verdier

Film choice

Crossing a great divide … Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in Loving. Photograph: Ben Rothstein/AP

Loving (Jeff Nichols, 2016) 11.45pm, BBC Two

Richard and Mildred Loving were a couple in 60s Virginia who defied a state law against interracial marriage and then took their case all the way to the supreme court to legally let them stay together. Jeff Nichols’s moving version of their tale revolves around Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga’s exceptional performances as the devoted pair. He plays Richard, a man of few words who finds himself reluctantly in the spotlight, while Mildred shines with optimism but, being Black and female, is more aware of the dangers they face. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League Football: Brighton v Nottingham Forest 7.30pm, Prime Video. At City Ground. Crystal Palace v Wolves kick-off at 8.15pm.