ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Countries push to undermine ban on commercial whaling

By Karen McVeigh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCyhC_0id8ut2i00
Workers at a port in Kushiro, on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, prepare to unload a minke whale captured during commercial whaling.

A 40-year-old ban on commercial whaling is in danger after “misleading” resolutions were put forward at the International Whaling Commission (IWC) meeting in Portorož, Slovenia.

The wildlife protection organisations OceanCare and Humane Society International said proposals by pro-whaling countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, could reverse progress made by the IWC.

Antigua and Barbuda has submitted a resolution seeking to reopen a formal debate on commercial whaling. It also co-sponsored another resolution with Cambodia, Guinea and the Gambia arguing the fishing practice could contribute to food security and address poverty. Members are expected to vote on the resolutions on Tuesday.

Nicolas Entrup, OceanCare’s director of international relations, dismissed the concept of sustainable whaling as “ridiculous”. If passed, he said, Antigua and Barbuda’s resolutions would “reverse” progress made in 2018 towards a more conservation-focused IWC.

“Instead of losing precious time with decade-old debates about fabricated scenarios like ‘sustainable whaling’ and false solutions to food security, the IWC should urgently take up the real pressing issues: climate change and plastic pollution,” Entrup said.

At the last meeting of its 88 member countries in Brazil in 2018, the IWC rejected a proposal by Japan to lift the ban on commercial whaling, which Tokyo said could be done sustainably. The IWC also reaffirmed its role as a conservation-focused organisation, acknowledging that threats to whales went beyond hunting, and included ship strikes, fishing bycatch and the climate crisis.

Japan, which had tried for many years to lift the ban, left the commission the year after the 2018 meeting and is no longer bound by the restriction.

Commercial whaling in the 19th and early 20th centuries brought the mammals to the brink of extinction.

Wendy Higgins director of international media at Humane Society International said: “People assume the whaling ban, which has saved the lives of hundreds and thousands of cetaceans, is done and dusted. But the ban is in jeopardy as long as there are nations in the IWC who will vote to return to whaling.”

Higgins described the resolution on “sustainable whaling” as misleading and said: “I hope whale-friendly nations will vote against the biggest threat to the conservation of cetaceans that we have seen for a long time.”

Jiří Mach, the IWC commissioner for the Czech Republic, which is responsible for coordinating the position for the EU member states, said it was “absolutely clear” that the position of the EU and its member states was to “support the maintenance and full implementation of the moratorium on commercial whaling in the schedule and to oppose any proposal which could undermine the moratorium or potentially lead to threats to whale stocks”.

The resolutions come as the IWC faces financial difficulties after the departure of Japan, the Covid pandemic and global economic problems. A quarter of the 88 countries that make up the commission have not paid annual dues that the IWC says are “critical” to its continued mandate.

On Monday, the IWC agreed to alter existing rules that ban countries in arrears from voting, to reflect the disproportionate effects of the pandemic on developing countries.

Willie Mackenzie, an oceans campaigner at Greenpeace International, said: “Greenpeace encourages all governments at the meeting to not only protect the commercial whaling ban, but to go much further in tackling all of the other threats to the world’s remaining whale, dolphin and porpoise populations – including climate change, industrial fishing, plastic pollution and habitat loss.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
GreenMatters

Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment

For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy