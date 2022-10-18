Read full article on original website
Related
Do the recent DDoS attacks signal future web application risks?
Multiple reports in the media, including in Bloomberg US Edition, allege that Russian-associated cybercrime group Killnet is responsible for a series of distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks during the week of October 6 that took several state government and other websites offline. While most of the websites were restored within 48 hours, these volumetric attacks can leave even the most secure sites paralyzed and susceptible to further damage.
Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news
Shares of social media companies are tumbling before the market open on Friday after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter’s workforce and Snap’s muted fourth-quarter outlook. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to a Thursday report by The Washington Post. Wedbush’s Dan Ives said in a client note that Twitter Inc. is due for some job cuts, but that the reported figure may not be the best approach. “Musk cannot cut his way to growth with Twitter and a number in the 75% zip code would be way too aggressive in our opinion out of the gates,” he wrote.
New eBook: 4 Steps to Comprehensive Service Account Security
There are countless service accounts in any given organization. The number of these non-human accounts – and the number of applications that rely on them – is growing each day. These accounts can become high-risk assets that, if left unchecked, may enable threats to propagate throughout the network undetected.
Cybersecurity Retail Risk Trends to Watch Now and in 2023
Cybersecurity attacks against businesses are unrelenting, and while retail and ecommerce typically focus on fraud prevention, they’re often targets of other digital attacks as well. For example, the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) documented 241 confirmed retail data breaches in 2021, resulting in stolen credentials, personal information, and payment data. At the same time, 56% of Merchant Resource Council members reported phishing attacks in 2022, which can lead to data theft, malware attacks, and fraud.
How Businesses Can Prevent and Mitigate Ransomware Threats
Cyber attackers search for any vulnerability they can target and once they find one, they move fast. In under four hours, a ransomware infection can infiltrate a system, making it critical for businesses to act quickly and efficiently. Cyberattacks pose a significant risk to businesses through data breaches – but ransomware magnifies the threat. Ransomware attacks risk demanding the payment of high ransoms with no guarantee of retrieving the stolen information.
Digital ID : The Cyber Security Imperative
You don’t have to look very far to find evidence of a rise in cybercrime. It seems we can’t go a month without some news of a large data-breach. There’s no shortage of statistics either – and none of them make for easy reading. Here are just a few recent ones, announced in time for cyber security month:
Microsoft suffers data breach leaking sensitive customer information
Microsoft has suffered a data breach that leads to leak of sensitive information of some of its customers. The technical blunder reportedly occurred on September 24th of this year because of a configuration error that made the server accessible to everyone on the internet, albeit with some technical knowledge. Prima...
Facebook Ad Campaigns hit by Malware
In February this year, Check Point researchers revealed that a new malware named ‘Ducktail’ was behind the Facebook (FB) employees who were taking care of ad campaigns and their motive was to take hold of the direct payments made to them by customers or to hijack the ad campaigns to place their advertisements.
