Ransomware task force in Singapore
As ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly menacing and highly sophisticated, Singapore has set-up a dedicated cyber task force to fight with the ransomware threats in the current cyber landscape and shield critical infrastructure such as power, transport and healthcare. Ransomware task force of Singapore comprises senior staff members from CSA,...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Cybersecurity chief of Germany sacked because of Russian links
Germany’s Cybersecurity Chief of the country was sacked from his post on Tuesday this week, following media reports that he had links with Kremlin. Arne Schonbohm will remain under suspension from his Federal duties until further orders,. Nancy Faeser, the spokesperson of the Internal Ministry, acknowledged the incident as...
How Businesses Can Prevent and Mitigate Ransomware Threats
Cyber attackers search for any vulnerability they can target and once they find one, they move fast. In under four hours, a ransomware infection can infiltrate a system, making it critical for businesses to act quickly and efficiently. Cyberattacks pose a significant risk to businesses through data breaches – but ransomware magnifies the threat. Ransomware attacks risk demanding the payment of high ransoms with no guarantee of retrieving the stolen information.
Alarming attacks on Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. The impact of ransomware attacks on healthcare is as alarming as it is under-addressed. The United States healthcare system alone faces an annual burden of nearly $21 billion due to these attacks. It pays well over $100 million in ransoms, and is beginning to acknowledge the tragic realities of impacted patient care, including higher patient mortality rates. For every headline related to cyberattacks, there are likely hundreds more that go unreported.
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and...
Australian Population Counting Faces consistent Cyber Threats
Australian Bureau of Statistics has made an official confirmation that it has defended its IT infrastructure from over a billion cyber-attacks. Dr David Gruen, a senior statistician, confirmed the news and added that the digital abuse on ABS was being carried since 2016, when a massive distributed denial of service attack led to downtime of digital census board for well over 40 hours.
Putting the Brakes on Targeted Attacks Against Transit Agencies
We are living in a time where every person and business is vulnerable to cyberthreats. Mass transit agencies are no exception—in fact, they are appealing targets simply because, as part of the critical infrastructure, they help U.S. (and global) commerce and cities to run. If a transit agency is shut down and we can’t move people or goods, the criminals claim victory.
Digital ID : The Cyber Security Imperative
You don’t have to look very far to find evidence of a rise in cybercrime. It seems we can’t go a month without some news of a large data-breach. There’s no shortage of statistics either – and none of them make for easy reading. Here are just a few recent ones, announced in time for cyber security month:
