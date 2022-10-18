Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
Mexico’s Banorte reports 30% surge in Q3 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit surged 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.56 million) from the year-ago period. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in...
Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year...
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
Whirlpool opens factory in Argentina with $52 million investment
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Appliance maker Whirlpool Corp is set to inaugurate a new factory in Buenos Aires after a $52 million investment, with plans to export more than 70% of the local production, Joao Carlos Brega, the firm’s Latin America chief, said. The plant, which will employ...
Unlike Most Sectors, the Wine Industry Actually Grew During the Pandemic
All of our pandemic wine nights seem to have done some good. Unlike most industries that have struggled over the past two and half years due to Covid restrictions, the wine industry actually grew from its pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report in The Washington Post. This year, the industry’s economic impact is expected to be a whopping $276 billion, up from $220 billion in 2017. This growth “illustrates the health of the industry,” said Michael Kaiser, the executive vice president of WineAmerica, a trade organization that estimated this year’s economic impact in a study released last month. WineAmerica’s study examined the...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Tesla with a market cap bigger than Apple? Elon Musk says so; experts weigh in
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this week that his electric vehicle company's market cap could eventually exceed that of tech giant Apple. What are the odds?
