Editor’s note: Mead Public Library and the Sheboygan Press teamed up this fall on a scary story contest for students in grades 3-12. More than 100 entries were received and seven winners were chosen, with one overall first-place winner selected. Each winner will receive prizes from the library and also have their entries published here in the Press. The first-place winner will be published online Oct. 28 and in print Oct. 30 with the others being...

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO