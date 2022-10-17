Willamette’s student athletes are notorious for missing classes, tests and other learning activities. Countless roll calls have been delayed by bewildered professors who distinctly remember having more students. What you may not know is that those athletes are honor bound to fulfill a commitment much more important than any old midterm exam. Those athletes are going to sit on a bus for several hours, run around on a big rectangle for an hour or so, and then hop right back on the bus.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO