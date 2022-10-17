ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willamettecollegian.com

Sprinter in a Strange Land: The Athlete Experience of Travel

Willamette’s student athletes are notorious for missing classes, tests and other learning activities. Countless roll calls have been delayed by bewildered professors who distinctly remember having more students. What you may not know is that those athletes are honor bound to fulfill a commitment much more important than any old midterm exam. Those athletes are going to sit on a bus for several hours, run around on a big rectangle for an hour or so, and then hop right back on the bus.
SALEM, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel

McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
FOREST GROVE, OR
International Business Times

Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively

The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy