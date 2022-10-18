Interview: BMX Crossover Dylan Stark on How He's Approaching His First Rampage - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Read full article on original website
8 Storylines from Red Bull Rampage 2022 (Plus Quotes from Rampage Rookies)
Rampage week is underway and most of the field got to do some riding yesterday. Myself, Christina, Tom R, Satchel, Nathan, and Andy are out here covering the event and we've got Photo Epics, videos, bike checks and more coming your way. In the meantime, here are a few of the storylines we're following.
Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?
The world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work for the past week transforming the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah into spectacular lines ahead of the main event tomorrow. Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of weather conditions,...
Photo Epic: Dirt & First Hits - Red Bull Rampage 2022
The most anticipated freeride event of the year is upon us and the dust is far from settling here in Virgin, Utah. The athletes and their builders are revisiting the 2013 Rampage site this year with a few notable modifications already in play. The wooden structure that was the Oakley Icon Sender has been removed and now most of the pre-made features are supported with sandbags. Also, more single crown forks are showing up at the venue, proof that last year's winner, Brandon Semenuk, had a point with his approach. Otherwise, it's status quo up there. New creative ideas are being put to the test with every section built and the riding will definitely be on another level once tires hit the dirt.
Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bike Check from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Red Bull Rampage 2022 is underway! We caught up with five riders to check out their custom freeride bikes. **for the non-video enjoyers out there, don't worry, we have photo bike checks of ALL the Rampage bikes dropping soon**
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
Kyle Strait has been air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the drop that leads him into the top of the Oakley Sender zone. He rear wheel cased and got bucked a long ways down the landing. Luca Cometti, who has been documenting Kyle's...
Throwback Thursday: 36 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2013
Sterling Lorence was in Virgin, Utah in 2013 and captured the latest and greatest freeride bikes of the day.
Live Updates & Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here. 10 am (MDT) - Sunny // 16°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h // gusts 10km/h //. 11 am (MDT) - Sunny // 18°C //...
Photo Epic: Last Practice - Red Bull Rampage 2022
Eight long, scorching days of hard labour in the desert and the final Rampage showdown is almost upon us. The time for testing and adapting these massive features is at an end and now the riders must stitch their insanely hectic lines together, top to bottom and look good doing it. The unfortunate tradition continues another year as for 2022 we’ll see lines completed at the very last minute as diggers will go down to the wire with their picks and shovels at sunrise before finals.
Old Gold: Dakine Slayer Knee Pads
The mass-produced soft good that defined seven formative years of riding. Some people have skeletons in their closets; I have dead pairs of Dakine Slayer knee pads. Like skeletons, my stinky old knee pads are the remnants of the past, reminders of my formative years of riding. Yes, these are my actual pads, complete with whatever dirt, sweat and blood samples they picked up along the way. Why keep these ratty old things around when I have much newer, less gnarly knee pads? Why subject myself and anyone who dares open my closet to a visceral, carnal, olfactory time capsule? It’s simple: I love every pair of Slayers too much to part with them.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 148 - How NOT to Sell Your Bike on the PB BuySell
If you've used the Pinkbike BuySell before, you might already know that it's an effective way to sell your old bikes and gear quickly regardless of where you are in the world. But you also know that you're not interested in trading your used bike for a PlayStation, even if it does come with Grand Theft Auto AND Crash Bandicoot. First opened on April 11th of 2001, the BuySell has grown exponentially and currently has over 72,000 active listings ranging from worn-out 26" tires and NOS components still in their original packaging to brand-new downhill and enduro bikes.
