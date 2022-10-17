Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Black Republican candidate slams the 'sad' Congressional Black Caucus for backing her white Democrat opponent
A female black Republican running for the House of Representatives in Indiana is criticizing the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Thursday for donating a hefty sum to her opponent, who is a white male Democrat. Recent campaign finance documents show the CBC PAC gave $5,000 to Rep. Frank Mrvan's re-election...
Trump adviser Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress
A federal judge in Washington sentenced former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon to four months in jail and fined him $6,500 for criminal contempt of Congress stemming from his refusal to honour a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee.Judge Carl Nichols, one of former president Donald Trump’s appointees to the federal bench, said Bannon had been “a private citizen” who withheld information “under which no conceivable claim of executive privilege could’ve been made”.And while the judge acknowledged Bannon’s compliance with court orders while his case was pending and took note of his service in the US...
The Jan. 6 committee is fueling unwarranted distrust of the Fifth Amendment
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has revealed plenty of jaw-dropping testimony, including those moments in which high-profile witnesses asserted their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. The committee has made a repeated and short-sighted practice of highlighting such assertions. For example, it shared the recorded, awkward testimony of...
Luria, Kiggins in dead heat in key Virginia House race
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) are tied in the race for the seat representing the state’s 2nd congressional district, according to a new poll. The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Luria and Kiggins each with 45 percent...
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP
This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible: Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year; critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal...
