A federal judge in Washington sentenced former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon to four months in jail and fined him $6,500 for criminal contempt of Congress stemming from his refusal to honour a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee.Judge Carl Nichols, one of former president Donald Trump’s appointees to the federal bench, said Bannon had been “a private citizen” who withheld information “under which no conceivable claim of executive privilege could’ve been made”.And while the judge acknowledged Bannon’s compliance with court orders while his case was pending and took note of his service in the US...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO