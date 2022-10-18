Keeping it Real: The Fraying of Coalition…How Much Damage Was Done with the LA City Council Recorded Racist Conversation?

Read full article on original website
Sharpton, Jackson and National Civil Rights Leaders Call for Reassessment of L.A. City Council’s Handling of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Suspension in Wake of Racist Tapes
In the wake of the explosive racist audio tapes that surfaced earlier this month of former LA Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, five national civil rights leaders—including Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and NAACP President Derrick Johnson—are calling on the L.A. City Council to reassess the handling of District 10 Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ suspension and restore his pay.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry
LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
LA City Council racist audio leak: Cedillo, de León booted from committee seats amid BLM pressure to resign
Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo were stripped of committee assignments but so far have not resigned amid BLM protests over a racist recording leak.
State Assembly District 42: Economy and inflation focus for Irwin and Mills
Voters in the 42nd assembly district have a choice between Democrat Jacqui Irwin, who is seeking her fifth two-year term after spending 10 years on the Thousand Oaks City Council, and Republican Lori Mills, a Simi Valley real estate agent making her first bid for elected office. The district includes...
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon creating Racial Justice Act section
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is creating a racial justice section in his office to handle appeals by criminal defendants.
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Mocked for Suggesting He is Something Other than Generically White
A Telemundo debate resulted in this colloquy between the moderator and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso:. "The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African American woman or a white man." Elvir said, referring to Bass and Caruso respectively. "I'm Italian," Caruso shot back in apparent objection. "Italian American,"...
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
Too many embrace anti-Blackness and anti-Black structures. The post MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Who is Danny Bakewell, the Black L.A. power broker named in the Nury Martinez audio?
On a cloudy Saturday afternoon in Crenshaw, Danny Bakewell Sr.’s name is almost inescapable. “Everything he touches has made an impact in our community,” said Jay Conedy, 60, from beneath a towering poster of Bakewell Sr. giving a thumbs-up. “He’s synonymous with the area,” added Yolanda Duvernay, 71,...
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
